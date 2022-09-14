SQA workers suspend planned strikes following pay offer
- Published
Workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) have suspended their strike following a new pay offer.
Union officials had announced industrial action on 15 and 16 September, as well as six further dates in late September and early October.
Up to 55,000 exam appeals could have been affected by the strikes.
Unite the Union said it welcomed the revised offer and announced its members would now take part in a consultative ballot.
However, Unite's industrial officer Alison MacLean said the union's members should "never have been put in this situation in the first place".
"This has caused unnecessary stress and anxiety to the workforce but also the learners of Scotland when this dispute could have been resolved months ago," she added.