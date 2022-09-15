Princess Anne meets Queen well-wishers on Scotland visit
- Published
The Princess Royal has greeted crowds in Glasgow during a visit to Scotland to meet organisations of which the Queen was patron.
Princess Anne viewed floral tributes at the City Chambers where a book of condolence has been left for the Queen.
Accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, she chatted to well-wishers and accepted a bouquet of flowers from a young girl.
Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren showed her the city's tributes.
Some of the people gathered in Glasgow's George Square told BBC Scotland that Her Royal Highness thanked them for their sympathy for the Queen.
Princess Anne will also visit the Scottish Borders to meet residents and staff of Waverley Care Home, pupils from Galashiels Academy and local carers and veterans.
She is president of the Carers Trust and is known for her work supporting care charities
Scottish Borders Council convener Cllr Watson McAteer, said: "It is always a great honour for the area to host members of the Royal Family and given the recent passing of Her Majesty this will be a particularly poignant event."
Meanwhile, Edinburgh's city council has announced that the Queen's funeral will be broadcast on a big screen beside the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
It will be situated in Holyrood Park, next to the royal residence in the Scottish capital.
The Queen's coffin was initially brought to the palace after she died at Balmoral last week, before the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Council leader Cammy Day said the screening would provide an opportunity "for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen".