Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
- Published
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police.
Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy.
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse at the school in the 1970s.
Edinburgh Academy has apologised for the historic abuse and urged any victims to contact the police.
Mr Campbell, 61, revealed in July that he had witnessed and experienced sexual and violent physical abuse at the fee-paying school and that it had a "profound effect on my life" and had been "obsessing me" ever since.
Mr Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about a 83-year-old former Edinburgh Academy teacher.
The man - who the BBC is not naming for legal reasons - lives in South Africa and has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC.
South Africa approved the UK's extradition request in 2020 and the teacher lodged an appeal which is due to be heard in October.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "This is a live and ongoing investigation in which we have a dedicated team carrying out enquiries. "While the investigation of child abuse, particularly non-recent offences, can be complex and challenging, anyone who reports this type of crime can be assured that we will listen and we will investigate all reports, no matter when those offences occurred or who committed them."
Another former pupil of Edinburgh Academy told the BBC last month that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia".
Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat", and described his time at the school as "hell on earth".
Safeguarding changes
In a previous statement, a spokeswoman for the Edinburgh Academy said it "deeply regrets what has happened in the past and apologises wholeheartedly to those concerned".
"We have worked closely with the relevant authorities including Police Scotland with their inquiries and would like to provide reassurance that things have dramatically changed since the 1970s.
"The Academy has robust measures in place to safeguard children at the school with child protection training now core to the ethos of the Academy."
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has heard evidence about abuse at the Edinburgh Academy, as well as other private schools in Scotland.
Information and support for those affected by abuse is available at BBC Action Line.