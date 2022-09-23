Your pictures of Scotland: 16-23 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 September.

Shirley Faichney
A time for reflection: "The most beautiful sunrise over the Firth of Forth on Monday morning," says Shirley Faichney. "A quiet time for contemplation to reflect on the very sad day ahead. The majesty of nature reflecting peace and hope for the day, and the future."
Donna Egred
Pretty in pink: "The most amazing sunrise that I have ever witnessed, walking to work along the beach," says Donna Egred in Carnoustie.
Sarah Dobbs
Solar power: An extra bright sunrise over the Pentland hills, says Sarah Dobbs.
Brian Gallagher
Pod cast: "Dolphin with calf in West Bay, Gourock," says Brian Gallagher.
Boguslaw Zuk
Flagging up a good view: "I took this in Loch Chon," says Boguslaw Zuk. "Looks like the Scottish flag."
Mark Reynolds
Peak-a-boo: "Aonach Mor through the autumnal clouds from the High Bridge Path in Lochaber," says Mark Reynolds.
Peter Russell
... and peek-a-coo: "My daughter Eilidh loved seeing the hairy coos during a short break in Garve," says Peter Russell.
Derek Loughlin
High standard: "Really pleased that I had a window seat as we took off from Glasgow Airport as it afforded me this terrific view of Ben Lomond and the Campsie Fells," says Derek Loughlin.
Phil Randall
Red alert: Squirrel picture taken while on holiday in Aberfeldy, by Phil Randall.
Ally Clelland
A tall story: "We were on a weekend break in Oban and Sunday started misty and murky," says Ally Clelland. "The Flying Dutchman schooner was on manoeuvres in the bay, with Mull emerging from the mist in the background."
Jane Sayliss
The golden fleece: "A photo on the Isle of Coll of two striking sheep," says Jane Sayliss of this side-by-side pair. "They really stood out to me against the backdrop and I have never come across this colour before. However, I have it on good authority that they have been through the sheep dip."
Alana Willox
Looking swell: "Huge waves crashing against the harbour wall on a windy afternoon in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire," says Alana Willox.
Arthur Campbell
Take flight: "Gannets, taken from the ferry from Larne whilst passing Ailsa Craig," says Arthur Campbell.
Michael O'Kane
A moment of enlightenment: "Returning as a tourist, and despite Glasgow being my home town, this was my first visit to the very impressive cathedral," says Michael O’Kane.
Hazel Thomson
Full steam ahead: This scene at the Loch nan Uamh Viaduct was captured by Hazel Thomson.
Joanne Hynd
Finding its feet: "A baby oystercatcher at Whiting Bay, Arran," says Joanne Hynd.
John Dewar
... and some shore feet: "Time for a rest at Coire-Fhionn Lochan en route to Loch Tanna on Arran.," says John Dewar. "Not another soul in sight all day."
Steven Neish
Heads up: "A seal passes the time in Victoria Dock until high tide releases it into the River Tay," says Steven Neish in Dundee.
Derek Brown
Neigh much in it: "A thrilling finish to one of the races from Hamilton Park," says Derek Brown.
Victor Tregubov
The ripple effect: A cruise boat at Loch Katrine, courtesy of Victor Tregubov.
Brian Colston
Slow progress: "No need for a fast shutter speed to catch this colourful wee snail slithering down a very tall reed in a pond near my house," says Brian Colston of Falkirk.
Samantha Walker
Sharing is caring: "Here’s a picture of my partner Martin and our dog Maggie in Glencoe," says Samantha Walker. "She was hoping for a share of Martin’s snack!"
Joanna Gilpin
Drip feeding: "A little egret finding breakfast," says Joanna Gilpin at Holy Loch Nature Reserve near Dunoon.
Jackie Mitchell
In plane view: "What a glorious flight into Islay," says Jackie Mitchell. "First time seeing it from the air and it couldn’t be better."
George Kelsey
Double act: "I captured this picture of an otter and a kingfisher on the Water of Leith in Edinburgh," says George Kelsey.
Mervyn Rendall
Horsing around: "Gucci wanting a treat," says Mervyn Rendall of Orkney.
Emma Legge
Making a good fist of it: "I spotted this 'hand' on a trip to Skye and wondered what was trying to climb up," says Emma Legge.
Jacki Gordon
Grrrraffiti: "Vibrant colours and the welcome appearance of a dog - what more could I ask for on my wet walk along the Kelvin Walkway last weekend," says Jacki Gordon.
Gareth Wheeler
Peak viewing: "The Pentland hills bathed in golden light at sunset," says Gareth Wheeler.
Joel Liwanag
... and more peak v-ewe-ing: "This sheep seemed to be enjoying the view as I was hiking in Skye," says Joel Liwanag.
Jude Bytheway
Desserted station? "Random rhubarb sighted in Glasgow Queen Street low level station," says Jude Bytheway. "I wondered if the custard was at High Street."
Brian Thompson
Bright sparks: "My daughter Aimee's graduation at Paisley Abbey," says Brian Thompson.
Des Creasey
Hats off to you: "A fine farewell from an Edinburgh home," says Des Creasey of this Paddington Bear tribute to the Queen.
Vivianne Brown
Fond farewell: "I took this photograph from the Arran ferry," says Vivianne Brown. "My mum lives on the island and it's always sad to wave goodbye. I’ve photographed this scene many times, usually with my camera, however this was taken on my phone."
Simon Hilditch
Pitch perfect: "I was at Hampden with my young son to see Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 on Wednesday and watch us play some of our best football for years," says Simon Hilditch. "It was so good it could have been 10-0!"
Kenneth MacDonald
Moonifieth: The moon at Monifieth, from Kenneth MacDonald.
Megan Kirkaldy
Pap-arazzi shot: "Sunset over the Paps of Jura reflecting in my van window," says Megan Kirkaldy.

