Pipers and silence to mark Scotland's moment of reflection
- Published
Scotland will join a UK-wide tribute to the Queen on Sunday evening, ahead of her state funeral on Monday.
The national moment of reflection will take place at 20:00.
People are being encouraged to observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
Scotland has several events planned to mark the moment and the monarch's great affection for the country.
At Westminster, Big Ben will toll to start the beginning of the national moment of reflection and the bell will be struck once more at 20:01 as it ends.
But laments will have already been marked by lone pipers at several locations north of the border.
At 18:00 they will play The Immortal Memory at four sites:
- Dornoch - Cathedral Green
- Fort William - War Memorial, The Parade
- Inverness - Inverness Town House
- Portree - Somerled Square
Deputy First Minister John Swinney will represent the Scottish government during the silence on the front steps of St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
Angus Robertson, cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture, and other ministers will join him.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be in London for the state funeral on Monday.
A larger event will take place at The Kelpies in Falkirk.
At 19:30 a "service of reflection" will begin at the Queen Elizabeth II Canal in front of the giant structures.
A ceremony will take place during which 96 lanterns - one for each year of the Queen's life - will be lit and lowered into the Kelpies pool of reflection.
Local wreaths will also be floated in the water and lone piper Euan Thomson will play 'A Salute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II'.
The event will be led by former Moderator, Very Rev Martin Fair and will incorporate the national silence.
The Queen and and Prince Philip had visited the a new section of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal in July 2017, built as part of the £43m Helix project.
Its focal point is the internationally-acclaimed, 30m (98ft) high Kelpies sculptures.
Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals told BBC Scotland: "It is fitting we hold the remembrance here. The Queen and her family have been known to visit the canals and in 2017 she opened the Queen Elizabeth II canal.
"So it's a tribute to her tonight, taking a moment to reflect and remember our Queen."
In Braemar - which was at the centre of the early mourning events - a ceremony will be held for the moment of reflection.
A piper will play up to the minute's silence with a local choir singing the national anthem at its end.
In Glasgow, Rev Mark E Johnstone will conduct a Service of Preparation at Glasgow Cathedral between 19:00 and 18:00.
In Edinburgh, a brief service will be held before the silence at Canongate Kirk on the Royal Mile.
The Scottish government said that communities groups, clubs and other organisations across Scotland were also encouraged to take part.
Emily Cowan from Allandale, near Bonnybridge, put together her own tribute at her workplace, CED Stone Scotland.
She used different aggregates and pebbles to make a 4.8m (15.7ft) by 3.2m (10.5ft) picture of the Queen's profile on the roof of an office building which can be seen on the flight path to Cumbernauld Airport.