Scotland's papers: The Queen laid to rest and 'an outpouring of love'

Image caption,

In other news, the Evening Express reports that tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen mum who was murdered while walking home from a night out. The paper says friends and colleagues have spoken of their shock and devastation over the death of 47-year-old Jill Barclay, A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with Ms Barclay's death in the Stoneywood Road area of Dyce on Saturday.