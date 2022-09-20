Scotland's papers: The Queen laid to rest and 'an outpouring of love'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The majority of Tuesday's front pages are dedicated to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Scottish Sun's front page features a photo showing the procession carrying the Queen to her final resting place in Windsor. Under the headline "We sent her victorious," the paper describes the funeral as "the biggest farewell in history.Image caption, The Metro's wrap features the King and Prince William walking behind the Queen's flower-strewn hearse.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express shows the late monarch's coffin being carried by pall bearers, adorned with flowers, the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, with "God rest our Queen", being the only words it features.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail features a picture of the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor, headlining on "Her final journey". The paper reports that she was later moved, alongside her "beloved husband" Philip, to "rest for eternity" with her father, mother and sister in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.Image caption, The Herald reports that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, ended his sermon in Westminster Abbey by echoing the Queen's words in her Covid lockdown address to the nation, "we will meet again".Image caption, "An outpouring of love" is the Daily Telegraph's headline, choosing a picture of the King placing the colours of the Grenadier Guards on his mother's coffin. The paper describes a day of "a king's grief and nation's affection", noting the Queen's children "watched intently" as the crown, orb and sceptre were removed from her coffin, signalling the end of the her 70-year reign.Image caption, The Scotsman features an image of the Queen's coffin being carried out of Westminster Abbey, watched by the assembled congregation.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with an image of the coffin being carried by pall bearers, adorned with flowers, the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, with the words "rest in peace Queen Elizabeth".Image caption, The Times carries a full wraparound image - taken by photographer Jack Hill - of her coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey, accompanied by King Charles III. The only words on the arresting cover are "Carried to her rest" and lyrics from composer Charles Hubert Hastings Parry's Songs of Farewell.Image caption, The i describes the day as representing the "end of the Elizabethan age", as hundreds of thousands of people lined the route from Westminster to Windsor to say "thank you and goodbye". The paper reports the "vast procession" brought London to a "standstill, with spectacular military display", while the funeral led to an "unprecedented" gathering of world leaders.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that people gathered in Holyrood Park to watch the Queen's funeral. A big screen was set up next to Holyrood Palace for people to watch the funeral together.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the second Elizabethan era has drawn to an end.Image caption, The National reports that after 10 days of national mourning, people across the UK gathered together to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth as her state funeral took place in London.Image caption, The Press and Journal says an estimated one million people flocked to Westminster Abbey for the funeral. As well as members of the public keen to pay tribute to her 70 years of service, world leaders including US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron attended.Image caption, The Queen being "laid to rest next to her beloved Philip" is the focus of the Daily Star's front page, featuring a photo of her coffin being carried up the Long Mile. The paper's headline "Side by side, together, for ever" is placed next to a picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arm-in-arm.Image caption, The Courier's leads with a black and gold front page, a special commemorative edition to celebrate the Queen.Image caption, In other news, the Evening Express reports that tributes have been paid to an Aberdeen mum who was murdered while walking home from a night out. The paper says friends and colleagues have spoken of their shock and devastation over the death of 47-year-old Jill Barclay, A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with Ms Barclay's death in the Stoneywood Road area of Dyce on Saturday.Image caption, Dundee FC are to showcase designs for their ambitious new stadium development near Camperdown Park next week, reports the Evening Telegraph.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.