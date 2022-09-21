New Scottish health guidance on alcohol link with cancer
- Published
Health workers in Scotland have been issued new guidance highlighting the link between alcohol and cancer.
The guide, published by Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), notes that drinking alcohol is a risk factor for several cancers.
It suggests professionals can reduce alcohol-related cancer risks by helping patients to reduce their intake.
SHAAP chairman Dr Alastair MacGilchrist said alcohol harm was one of Scotland's biggest health issues.
In 2015, around 6.5% of deaths in Scotland were attributable to alcohol consumption, and 28% of those deaths were due to cancer.
This was the last time these figures were calculated.
The guidance also notes that male drinkers are twice as likely to drink above the recommended maximum of 14 units a week as female drinkers.
In 2019, 32% of men exceeded the recommended weekly limit compared to 16% of women, it said.
It also highlighted that average weekly levels of self-reported alcohol consumption tend to be higher in more affluent groups.
In the same year, the prevalence of hazardous and harmful drinking levels was highest among those living in the least deprived areas of Scotland (30%) and was lowest among those living in the most deprived areas (17%).
However the highest levels of alcohol-related hospital admissions and alcohol-specific deaths were seen in the areas of highest socioeconomic disadvantage.
'Clear evidence'
According to the 2016 UK Chief Medical Officers' low-risk drinking guidelines, in relation to cancer risk there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.
The risks associated with cancer start from any level of regular drinking and rise with the amounts of alcohol being consumed, the guidance said.
Dr MacGilchrist said the latest guidance provides healthcare professionals with a summary of the relationship between alcohol and cancer.
It also sets out the patterns of alcohol use and harms in Scotland by age, gender and socioeconomic status.
And it outlines the different avenues for treatment and prevention of harmful or hazardous alcohol use
Dr MacGilchrist added: "There is clear evidence that alcohol increases the risk of developing a multitude of cancer types.
"Healthcare professionals have an opportunity to inform their patients about the risks between alcohol and cancer and thereby reduce the risk that those patients will develop alcohol-related cancers and other alcohol harms.
"We are hopeful that this publication can act as a tool to help educate healthcare professionals, mitigate the risk of alcohol-attributable cancer, and support those with alcohol-related problems."