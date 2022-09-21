Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33.
Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world.
Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC Radio 1, as an "incredible human".
Roy's family confirmed he died on Tuesday but did not give any further details.
A statement on social media, published on Wednesday, said: "Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that.
"We are all absolutely heartbroken."
The musician was known as a regular performer in Ibiza, and played at venues such as Pacha, Amnesia and Ibiza Rocks.
Earlier this month, Roy announced on social media he would soon be releasing the "biggest track of my life" with one "the biggest producers on earth".
In the past year he had performed at events around the world, including Unum festival in Albania, Sonic Festival in Croatia and BPM Festival in Costa Rica.
House music producers Defected Records hailed Roy as a "great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry".
R.I.P. Jamie Roy 💔— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) September 21, 2022
We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning.
A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry.
Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.
Shine bright, Jamie. 💫 pic.twitter.com/nXXRTl4C2k
Scottish DJ and producer Ewan McVicar said Roy was as "one of the good ones, unmatched positive energy always and no hidden agenda just a good guy".
He added: "So so sad. I am gutted."
Electronic musician Paul Woolford posted on Twitter: "Lit up any room he walked into. An incredible human.
"Hard to believe it's true.
"Say it ain't so…"
And DJ and producer Jess Bays wrote: "No words. Jamie Roy what a special person.
"Sleep tight my friend."