Monarchy protest arrest to be reviewed by police
At least one arrest made during protests following the death of the Queen in Scotland is to be reviewed, the justice secretary has confirmed.
Police Scotland has faced criticism over arrests during events in Edinburgh to commemorate the late monarch.
Keith Brown's comments came after he was asked whether the force's response was "heavy-handed".
He told MSPs he planned to discuss the matter with Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone.
But he added officers had done a "superb job" overall.
The Scottish Parliament heard there had been concerns about some protestors being arrested or followed by police.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on 8 September aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
During the public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles in Edinburgh on 11 September, one protester was heard booing and calling for a republic, before being moved away by officers.
The following day a 22-year-old man was charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin during a procession along the Royal Mile.
A third man, 74, pled guilty to breach of the peace near the Palace of Holyroodhouse and received a £350 fine.
Policing by consent
Mr Brown praised the work of the police following the death of the Queen - dubbed Operation Unicorn - but said he would be discussing the arrests with the chief constable on Thursday.
In response to a question from Labour MSP Katy Clark, he said: "I am not able to comment on individual cases but I do confirm that Police Scotland do approach their job firmly on the basis of human rights legislation and operate, of course, under the principle of policing by consent."
Ms Clark said media reports around the arrests had suggested the tactics employed by the police were "heavy-handed".
Mr Brown said: "They have confirmed there will be a formal debrief process for Operation Unicorn and I understand that Operation Unicorn will be discussed at the Scottish Police Authority board later this month - the appropriate forum for doing that.
"I also understand this will include reviewing at least one of the incidents that took place while the operation was active."
It is not clear which of the incidents will be reviewed.
Mr Brown added that he would congratulate Sir Iain and his force "on a superb job, notwithstanding the issues which have been raised by the member".
'Cornerstones of our democracy'
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman has also written to Sir Iain to express her concerns over the arrests, reports of young women being followed by officers and people being held without a reason being given.
She wrote: "Free speech and the right to protest are cornerstones of our democracy.
"I passionately believe in the importance of each of these rights, even if the views expressed by people exercising them are views with which I disagree."
Ms Chapman added that police had the responsibility "to protect the rights of all people in Scotland, not just those in power or in leadership positions".
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The chief constable will provide an update on Operation Unicorn at the Scottish Police Authority board meeting on 29 September. We will respond to correspondence in due course."