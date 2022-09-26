Scotland's papers: 'Tax wars' and A&E over capacity warning

Scotland's papers: 'Tax wars' and A&E over capacity warningPublished16 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The fall out from Friday's mini-budget continues to lead some of the papers. The Metro reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to reverse No 10's tax reductions for the highest earners, but has welcomed the decision to cut the basic rate of tax from 20% to 19%. The paper says that, following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's announcement those on £1m will save £55,000 a year as the Conservatives try to increase spending and boost the economy.Image caption, "Tory jitters as Kwarteng pledges extra new tax cuts" is the i's front page headline. The paper says it has spoken to backbench Conservative MPs who have relayed concerns from colleagues following the negative reaction from financial markets in the wake of last week's tax cuts for higher earners. The paper reports that MPs are giving the prime minister six months to make her policy work.Image caption, The Scotsman says analysis suggests the tax cuts will only see the incomes of the wealthiest households grow while most people will be worse off amid high inflation and rising interest rates.Image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's advisors have warned that Scotland faces a flight of high earners to England if the tax divide is allowed to widen, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. This would mean the loss of tax revenues which are vital to the funding of public services.Image caption, Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing cabinet pressure to impose a cap on net migration amid criticism of her proposals to relax border controls, says The Times Scotland. Ms Truss wants to overhaul the visa system to address labour shortages, attract talent and improve economic growth. Several cabinet ministers, including Suella Braverman, the home secretary, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary, are said to have significant concerns.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that health secretary Humza Yousaf is under increased pressure after it emerged an Edinburgh A&E department operated beyond capacity for every single hour of every single day last month. The figures, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through a freedom of Information request, show that Edinburgh Royal Infirmary's A&E capacity of 40 patients was exceeded on average by 200%, or 80 patients, at any given time in August.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that Riverside, the largest practice in East Lothian, has been plagued with reports that patients haven't been able to book an appointment or even get through to the practice on the phone. The paper reports on the findings of an independent review which was launched after more than 300 complaints were submitted to local MSPs.Image caption, The first minister has been told by the housing regulator that a rent increases freeze to beat the cost of living crisis will not work as it covers a period when the vast majority of bills will not go up anyway, reports The Herald. The organisation has said that the freeze will not help most of the one million people who are living in social rented housing and has called for urgent action as rent arrears hit a record £169.63m.Image caption, The White House has told Moscow that the West will react swiftly if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the Daily Telegraph reports. "If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences. The United States will respond decisively," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC's Meet the Press. It comes after the Russian foreign minister said annexed areas of Ukraine would be protected in the same way as Russian territory, the paper adds.Image caption, Gordon Brown's document for a "more radical" alternative to independence is said to be nearing completion, says The National. The paper says a blueprint for the future of the UK being drawn up by the former prime minister is said to be a "safer" and "more radical" alternative to Scottish independence.Image caption, The Daily Record leads on the aftermath of the Glasgow Perthshire v Kilbirnie Ladeside Scottish Junior Cup tie on Saturday afternoon. The paper says a fan was rushed to hospital after being badly injured in a vicious street brawl involving rival junior football supporters. It is believed a 34-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a hammer.Image caption, A pensioner found dead two days after his car crashed in the Highlands was a well-respected retired consultant radiologist, reports The Courier. The paper says the onboard crash detection system in John Winton McNab's car went off and sent a 999 alert to police on the day he went missing. Officers attended the scene but did not find the 86-year-old or his vehicle.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on a car crash in which a teenager has died and two other people have been admitted to hospital.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that Fort William's staffing shortage has turned it into a "part-time town". The paper says KFC is closed two days a week, vegan cafes have reduced their menu and the Post Office is shut at weekendsImage caption, The Scottish Sun leads with claims a reality star was allowed to wed a stranger on TV despite three exes making police complaints of his alleged emotional abuse. They claim show makers ignored alerts over George Roberts, 40. His three recent ex-girlfriends made independent complaints to police about his alleged "obsessive", "manipulative" and "abusive" behaviour.Image caption, Arbroath FC have been forced to deny claims a viral food picture came from a meal served to a club hospitality guest, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, And the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queue saga is still rumbling on, with the Daily Star of Scotland reporting that the presenters' names were not on the media accreditation list to report on the Queen's lying-in-state, but they were allowed into Westminster Hall anyway.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.