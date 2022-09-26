Motorcyclist, 55, dies following crash near Taynuilt
A motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle crash in Argyll and Bute.
The collision, which involved two motorbikes and a Skoda car, took place on the B845 between Kilchrenan and Taynuilt.
Police said three men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban following the accident, which happened at about 18:10 on Sunday.
But officers confirmed the unnamed 55-year-old, who was riding a Triumph, died a short time later.
Officers have appealed to anyone with information to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died."
A 54-year-old man, who was riding a Honda motorbike, and the 37-year-old Skoda driver were released from hospital after treatment.
