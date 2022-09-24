Scotland's papers: Scotland will not 'blindly follow' tax cuts

Scotland's papers: Scotland will not 'blindly follow' tax cutsPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's huge wave of tax cuts - the biggest package in 50 years - dominates Saturday's papers. Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will not "blindly follow suit", The Herald reports. The first minister says the super-rich will be "laughing all the way to the bank".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says middle-income Scots face paying £2,000 more in tax than English counterparts.Image caption, Mr Kwarteng's scrapped the top tier of income tax and brought forward a reduction in the basic rate. The changes do not apply to Scotland, but The Scotsman reports the measures put pressure on Holyrood to alter its tax rates.Image caption, The Times says the tax cuts are a "gamble" not just for Mr Kwarteng but also Prime Minister Liz Truss. The paper says the PM is gambling "her premiership on boosting growth at all costs". Meanwhile, it is among the papers that find space on their front pages for the news that acclaimed author Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon branded the UK government's tax plan "incompetent and reckless", The National reports as the SNP criticise a move to scrap bankers bonuses.Image caption, The pound fell below $1.09 for the first time since 1985 "as markets take fright at huge surge in borrowing" to pay for the cuts, i weekend reports. The paper describes markets' reactions as a "punishing early verdict" on the chancellor's plans. The 45p top rate of income tax has been scrapped and the basic rate will fall to 19p in April.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail warns Scots face an "eye-watering tax gap". The paper says the Scottish government is, however, resisting Westminster's plan, saying it will increase inequality.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also says Scots are facing higher tax bills, reporting Mr Kwarteng's announcement piles pressure on the SNP-Green government to match the cuts.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News warns that the UK government's measures are being funded by an increase in public debt.Image caption, The Daily Record leads on the news the police watchdog has been called in to investigate a missing pensioner's death after he was discovered in a crashed car. John Winton McNab, 86, was driving his grey Mercedes B200 in the direction of Loch Ness or Glen Moriston. But the pensioner's crashed car was reportedly only discovered two days later on the A887 at Invermoriston, near Fort Augustus.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that the Duchess of Sussex said she should get paid for carrying out royal engagements, citing claims made in what it calls a "bombshell book". The comments were reportedly made by Meghan during a 2018 tour to Australia.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that footballer Jack Grealish allegedly slept with a woman at the house of Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy the night she was allegedly raped by Mendy's co-accused, a crown court has heard.Image caption, The P&J, meanwhile, focuses on the Renee MacRae murder trial. The man accused of murdering the mother and their three-year-old son in 1976 allegedly asked a convicted criminal to kill the pair by dousing them in acid, a court has heard.Image caption, The Evening Express reports a TUI flight to Aberdeen was cancelled after an "unruly" passenger on an earlier flight allegedly attacked the pilot. The airline said it will not "not tolerate unacceptable behaviour".Image caption, A fatal accident inquiry has found a Dundee gardener died by electrocution, The Courier reports. Christopher Nicholls, 44, was killed by overhead power lines while cutting a hedge in 2020.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads on a report about a man who was illegally employed as a care assistant in two nursing homes after submitting bogus documents.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.