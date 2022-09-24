Jackie Bird becomes president of National Trust for Scotland
Journalist and broadcaster Jackie Bird has been confirmed as the new president of the National Trust for Scotland.
The former BBC Scotland News presenter becomes the conservation charity's first female president.
National Trust members endorsed her appointment at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in Glasgow.
Deputy chair David Mitchell said: "Jackie's deep interest in Scotland's heritage and her skills at communicating will be a huge asset."
Ms Bird currently presents the charity's Love Scotland podcasts.
Mr Mitchell added: "Jackie is already a committed friend to the National Trust for Scotland, doing a wonderful job at presenting our podcasts.
"We are delighted that she has strengthened the connection, taking on this valuable ambassadorial role for the trust and the work we do across Scotland."
Established in 1931, the National Trust for Scotland is the country's largest conservation charity.
Historian and TV presenter Neil Oliver was its former president until 2020.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bird said: "More than ever, I know the importance of the trust's work to all parts of Scotland and to all generations who live or visit here.
"I'm absolutely committed to, and excited about using my role as president to communicate that importance to different audiences, and I'm flattered to have the opportunity to do so."