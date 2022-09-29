Scotland's papers: Emergency Bank 'bailout' and PM missing in crisis

Image caption,

The economic turmoil following the government's mini-budget continues to dominate the papers. The Telegraph says the crisis has sparked public and private alarm among Tory backbenchers, but that Downing Street has dismissed any suggestion the chancellor will have to resign. It also quotes Gerard Lyons, an economist and informal advisor to Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying he warned both her and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng about the need to "make sure the markets fully understood what they were doing and that they mustn't spook the markets".