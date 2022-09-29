School and bin workers accept councils pay offer
Council staff have accepted an improved pay offer following threats of strikes by bin and schools workers.
Unison and Unite said the majority of their members backed the deal giving all staff a rise of at least £1,900
Strikes by refuse workers were held in August and further industrial action had been scheduled to close schools and leave bins unemptied this month.
The GMB union has already accepted the offer, which includes an extra day of annual leave.
Unison, Scotland's biggest union representing council workers, said two thirds of members who voted backed an improved offer.
It balloted all of its local government members across Scotland and had a 64% turnout. The pay deal was accepted by 67% of those members.
The unions rejected another pay offer earlier this month.
Cosla said at the time it was disappointed that the unions had turned down a deal that was at the "absolute extremes" of affordability, while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned there was no "bottomless pit" of money to pay for an improved offer.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government said: "Unison members have spoken and voted overwhelmingly to accept the improved pay offer and we will now press Cosla to get this money into members' pay packets as quickly as possible."
She said the improved pay offer was only made because "members took, and were prepared to take, industrial action".
"It was their collective strength that forced the Scottish government to accept they had a role to play and come up with more money, but it should never have got to that," she added.
What is included in the new offer?
- An increase of £2,000 for those earning up to £20,500
- An increase of £1,925 for those earning between £20,500 to £39,000
- A 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 to £60,000
- A maximum increase of £3,000 for those earning above £60,000
- The removal of social care registration fees
- One extra day of annual leave
- All increases will be based on a 36-hour week calculator
Unite, which had a 70% turnout for its ballot, said the pay increase would help workers "make ends meet during this cost of living crisis".
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "Our members led from the front and throughout in this nationwide dispute, which started during the Edinburgh Fringe and then spread across Scotland.
"The package will deliver better jobs, terms and conditions for our members in local government and they should be congratulated for the brave stand they took."
More than half of Scotland's 250,000 council workers are thought to earn less than £25,000 a year for a 37-hour week.
Bin strikes began in Edinburgh on 18 August after unions rejected an initial pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase.
The action escalated when workers at a further 20 local authorities walked out despite a revised 5% offer.