Event organiser quits Edinburgh Christmas festival
- Published
The company that won the contract to deliver Edinburgh's Christmas festival has pulled out.
Angels Event Experience Limited told City of Edinburgh Council it would not be able to fulfil the contract it was awarded in June.
The local authority said the festival had not been cancelled and discussions had begun on how to deliver the event.
The city's Christmas festival is due to run from 18 November to 3 January.
Two other firms, Unique Events and Assembly Festival, are expected to put a proposal to the council on how the festival can be rescued.
Unique Events won the contract for the city's Hogmanay celebrations.
Council leader Cammy Day said: "We're hugely disappointed that Angels Event Experience Ltd have been unable to deliver on their contract.
"We're in positive ongoing discussions around ensuring that Christmas events can be successfully delivered for the city this year."
Angels Event Experience had been awarded the contract for three years, with two optional 12-month extensions, at a total estimated rental income value to the council of £5,473,500.
The company also runs Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park in London.
Plans for this year had not been revealed. Numbers were expected to exceed previous years because no Christmas market is planned in Glasgow.
Edinburgh's Christmas festival has previously featured activities including a market, fairground, family attractions and an ice rink.