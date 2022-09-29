Man jailed over neighbour screwdriver murder in Blantyre
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his neighbour in South Lanarkshire.
Shane Young stabbed Richard Marshall, 33, with a screwdriver 40 times at his flat in Blantyre in March 2021.
Lord Young sentenced him to a minimum of 18 years for "a truly horrific attack" at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Young - who had plans to become a professional boxer - had repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Marshall causing every bone in his face to fracture.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell told a jury at proceedings earlier this year that Young's motive for the attack could have arisen from a disagreement between the pair about noise.
The court heard that Mr Marshall had tried to confront Young at his flat months earlier and he had called the police.
In his evidence, Young told the jury that Mr Marshall had come to his door with a knife and that he suffered a hand injury trying to fend him off.
Young claimed he was hit with a lamp before a struggle took place. He said he feared for his life and used to his boxing training to punch him twice.
He also claimed it was Mr Marshall who picked up the screwdriver and tried to attack him with it but he was able to disarm him.
Lawyer Brian McConnachie KC said his client was a first offender and had "acted out of character" during the incident.
A jury found him guilty of murder. Judge Lord Young said the only sentence available to court was life imprisonment.
He said: "You inflicted horrific injuries on Mr Marshall, you fractured every bone in his face.
"You left him lying close to death in a room and you locked the door and that hampered the response of the emergency services."