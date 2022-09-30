Scotland's papers: Desperate plea to killer and PM's benefit curbs

Scotland's papers: Desperate plea to killer and PM's benefit curbsPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Friday's papers lead on the conclusion of the Renee MacRae murder trial. The Scottish Daily Mail says an 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies.Image caption, The Metro reports that the remains of Mrs MacRae, 36, and Andrew have never been found. The family of Mrs McRae have pleaded with her killer to reveal where the bodies are buried, says the paper.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says William MacDowell was handed a life sentence with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for the killings.Image caption, Police detectives are urging Mr MacDowell to reveal what he did with the bodies so they can be "provided with the dignity they deserve", according to the Daily Star of Scotland.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a jury of seven men and eight women took just under four hours to come to their conclusion, and as their verdict was read out there were gasps in the court room.Image caption, In other news, ministers are drawing up plans for real-terms benefits cuts to help fund the spending laid out in the mini-budget, reports The Times Scotland. The paper says that, under the plans, benefit payments would increase in line with earnings instead of inflation, a change that would bring £5bn in savings. It also reports that the results of its YouGov poll have left some Tory MPs "openly speculating that Truss will not be in Downing Street at the end of the year".Image caption, "Tories fear wipeout", reads the headline in the i. The paper says Ms Truss's back benchers have reacted with "shock and fury" to the tumult of recent days, with one telling the paper: "She has to go. Bring back Boris".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on estimates by the Resolution Foundation suggesting that some families could be £1,000 a year worse off if benefits do not rise in line with inflation. It adds that ministers have been warned spending cuts "not seen since George Osborne's austerity drive in the wake of the 2008-9 financial crisis" could be needed to balance the books.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads on interest rate hikes for home owners, saying they face disaster as Liz Truss doubles down on taxes.Image caption, A poll shows Labour soaring to a 33-point lead as voters abandon the Tory party in the wake of Liz Truss's economic plan, according to The Scotsman. A YouGov survey for The Times showed Labour holding the largest poll lead enjoyed by any party with any pollster since the late 1990s, as a result of the chaos on the financial markets caused by Truss's economic plan.Image caption, Hundreds of thousands of Scots who do not qualify for Liz Truss's energy bills freeze because they use alternative fuels are to get just £100 towards their increased costs, reports The Herald. Details of what has been described as "an energy price betrayal" have emerged after the UK Government stepped in with an Energy Price Guarantee which will mean a typical UK household will from Saturday pay an average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years. Concerns have been raised that those that living in areas not serviced by the gas grid, which is the primary heating fuel for over 80% of Scotland, are not compensated for losing out on the bills freeze.Image caption, New research has found the fiscal gap - the difference between raised revenue and government expenditure - in the early days of an independent Wales would be a fraction of what has previously been assumed from UK government figures, says The National. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are often quoted as suggesting the deficit an independent Wales would incur on day one would be £13.5bn. But groundbreaking research by Professor John Doyle of Dublin City University has concluded the fiscal gap would actually be £2.6bn.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with the publication on Thursday of the Queen's death certificate, which confirmed she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle at 15:10 on 8 September. The cause of death was given as "old age".Image caption, The family of Perth woman Lisa Scott, 26, have paid tribute to their "dearly loved" daughter following her death in a Fife road crash, reports The Courier. Ms Scott was killed in a two-car smash on the A914, on Monday.Image caption, The City Chambers and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum are to be sold to pay for the final settlement of Glasgow's equal pay claims, according to the Glasgow Times. The first round of equal pay settlements, three years ago, left a gap for further claims to be submitted and potentially others until a new pay and grading system is put in place. Another £270m is needed to settle all the claims and the venues in the deal have been valued at £200m.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads on a Dundee woman's shock leukaemia diagnosis after Covid. The paper says Emma Hally was a fit and healthy 24-year-old when she caught Covid in the summer of 2021. Contracting the coronavirus led her on a challenging health journey, culminating in a shock diagnosis of leukaemia, but she says it won't stop her dancing.Image caption, The Evening Express says a convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in a fake shotgun robbery. The paper says the man left a shop with cigarettes and £270 in cash, but not before he warned staff he would come back to the shop with "an associate" if they called police.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.