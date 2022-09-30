Scotland's Covid levels remain highest in UK
- Published
The number of people with Covid in Scotland appeared to rise last week.
The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey showed levels remained the highest in the UK.
The report said the trend for people in private households in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 was "uncertain" in the week ending September 20.
It estimated that 117,100 people, about one in 45 people, had coronavirus over that period.
The figure was one in 55 the previous week.
Across the UK, there were differences in trends, with coronavirus infecting:
- One in 65 people in England (up from one in 70)
- One in 50 people in Wales (up from one in 75)
- One in 80 in Northern Ireland (the same as the week before)
Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "Infections have continued to increase in England and Wales, with uncertain trends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
"The increase is consistent across all age groups in England. It is too early to identify whether this is the start of a new wave of infections.
"We will continue to closely monitor the data."
The most common Covid symptom is currently a sore throat, with fever and loss of smell much rarer, according to symptoms logged by 3,000 people testing positive via the Covid symptom app.
Booster jabs against Covid, alongside flu vaccinations, are now being offered to the most vulnerable to help protection over the winter.