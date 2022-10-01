Scotland's papers: Moors Murders search and 'more rail misery'Published24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record leads on a new police search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett, after potential human remains were found on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester 58 years after the 12-year-old was killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page is also dominated by the search, reporting that Keith Bennett's family are hoping his body will finally be found. The paper says it was the "first dig in decades" carried out by Greater Manchester Police for the 12-year-old.Image caption, The Daily Star also focuses on the police search on Saddleworth Moor after potential human remains were found.Image caption, The Scotsman is reporting the RMT union has stepped up industrial action in a pay dispute by announcing an overtime ban from 14 October. Rail workers have been instructed by the union not to work on rest days after rejecting a 5% offer plus benefits.Image caption, The Times reports the Prince of Wales has "increased the pressure on tech companies and the government" over online safety regulation, following a coroner's ruling into the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell. Prince William said "no parent should ever have to endure" what Molly Russell's family have. The teenager took her own life after viewing thousands of online posts about suicide, self-harm depression.Image caption, Several front pages focus on the UK financial markets. The Daily Telegraph reports the chancellor has vowed to publish a "credible" plan in November to reduce debt and steady the markets, which have been volatile since his mini-budget last week. In an article in the paper, Kwasi Kwarteng makes a "commitment" to bring government spending under control - and doubles down on his tax-cutting plans, arguing they may not be popular but "we had no other choice".Image caption, The Herald leads on a retired nurse who has been left blind by a treatable eye condition due to alleged “blunders” by the NHS. The 75-year-old woman has lodged complaints with the Public Services Ombudsman but said she was shocked it would take 11 months before it can even consider the case. The paper also reports that PM Liz Truss is under fire for refusing to publish the Office of Budget Responsibility’s verdict on Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Image caption, "Tories rage at Truss" is the i weekend's headline, reporting that recent polling suggests half of the 2019 Conservative voters have abandoned the party. This has caused "fury" among Tory MPs, with one former minister saying the prime minister was "finished".Image caption, Livingston MP Hannah Bardell is appealing for the release of a pregnant constituent from a Tenerife prison, reports The National. It also claims that a case for an independent Scotland has “never looked stronger” in the wake of the volatile financial market following the chancellor’s mini-budget last week.Image caption, Banks have warned that UK house prices are facing a slump over the "rocketing cost" of mortgage payments, according to the Daily Express. Seven rate rises since last year have pushed up interest payments and there are concerns some people could soon be paying "£5,000 more a year to keep a roof over their heads", leading to a "wave of forced sales" and a broader fall in house prices, the paper says.Image caption, The Press & Journal leads on an interview with murdered Renee MacRae’s sister who told the paper “it’s hard not to have a grave to visit”. Morag Govans spoke out after William MacDowell was found guilty on Thursday of killing Renee and their son Andrew in 1976.Image caption, “Xmas will not be cancelled” reports the Edinburgh Evening News. The organisers behind this year’s Edinburgh Christmas Markets have announced they will not be hosting the event this year but the festive funfair and markets are “set to be saved”.Image caption, The Evening Express leads on a teacher who slapped a six-year-old. The assault allegedly took place on a nature walk.Image caption, The Courier’s front page reports that a fake Amazon delivery driver has been ordered to wear a tag, after scamming a 90-year-old woman. Tomasz Lacki tricked the pensioner into giving him money for a neighbour’s parcel.Image caption, ITV presenter Phillip Schofield has lost a £1m advertising contract with We By Any Car, according to The Sun. The paper says the company is shooting new ads next week without him and he "no longer appears on its website" following allegations he "jumped the queue" to see the Queen lying in state. Following the row, ITV said he was filming for a piece to be aired after the funeral and did not jump the queue.Image caption, “Jail for sick pie shop predator” is the Weekend Telegraph’s front page headline. It also reports on a teenager who was saved by a bus driver and passengers.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a sex attack on a 71-year-old woman. The paper has also interviewed a Glasgow man who is "set for life" after winning the lottery.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.