Scotland's papers: Truss goes 'on attack' and nurses strike threat

Scotland's papers: Truss goes 'on attack' and nurses strike threatPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Thursday's papers lead with continued suggestions of infighting within the Tory party and reaction to Liz Truss's speech at the final day of the party conference. Ms Truss came out fighting, is the view of the Scottish Daily Express. The PM swept aside turmoil in her party in a rallying speech, the paper says.Image caption, The Herald reports the prime minister attempted to unite her party around a common enemy of the "anti-growth coalition" of trade unions, remainers and green campaigners, in her speech to Tory MPs. The paper says the PM spelled out an upbeat vision of a "new Britain".Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the findings of a new poll which shows the Scottish Conservatives are facing an electoral rout and "total wipeout" at the next general election, with both the SNP and Scottish Labour profiting from the party's collapse. In the party's worst polling figures in seven years, such a result would see leader Douglas Ross, Scotland Secretary Alister Jack, and Scotland Office minister David Duguid lose their seats to the SNP.Image caption, The i reports on suggestions there is a growing rebellion within Liz Truss's cabinet, with ministers pressuring the prime minister to reverse plans for a real-terms squeeze on Universal Credit and other benefits. The paper says the PM attempted to regain control of the Tory party conference in her speech.Image caption, Away from the Tory Party conference, the Daily Telegraph reports that the Treasury will impose an additional £21bn of income taxes despite Liz Truss's "tax-cutting" mini-budget. Analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has found the average household will be £1,450 a year worse off as a result of what the Telegraph calls a stealth raid.Image caption, Liz Truss has attacked the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon during her speech, claiming the party was part of an "anti-growth coalition", reports The National. The paper says the prime minister, speaking as polling suggested her popularity was below both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn at their lowest, focused on "growth, growth, growth".Image caption, The Metro says over 50,000 NHS Scotland staff are to be balloted on whether they want to take strike action as their pay dispute with the Scottish Government continues. The Royal College of Nursing Scotland is balloting its members for the first time in the union's 106-year history. The body's chair, Julie Lamberth, warned that without action, the situation facing nurses can only get worse.Image caption, SNP ministers have been accused of betraying Covid victims after Scotland's public inquiry into the pandemic was rocked by a wave of resignations, reports the Scottish Daily Mail. Four legal advisers have stood down, followed by the inquiry chairman, raising fears that families face an even longer wait before they get answers.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that NHS Highland says its finances are "not a rosy picture" as it now faces a £33m savings target. The paper says £7m of unspent Covid support money that NHS Highland hash hoped to used to tackle the problem is being clawed back by the Scottish government.Image caption, The detective who helped catch murderer Bill MacDowell has vowed to confront him behind bars to find out where he buried his victims, says the Daily Record. The 81-year-old will die in jail after being handed a life sentence last week for killing his lover Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son in 1976.Image caption, Skin experts have been called in to look at distinctive arm tattoos to prove the identity of Nicholas Rossi, 35, reports The Scottish Sun. Prosecutors in America — where he is wanted on rape and sex assault claims — have made the unusual request, the paper says.Image caption, The Courier leads with an investigation into allegations of child abuse at Fornethy House Residential School in Angus. The paper says its investigation reveals the true extent of abuse from the women who lived through it. It says a total of 20 women, who were subjected to mental, physical and sexual abuse, took part in the interviews.Image caption, Residents in a Midlothian village have been left outraged after reports that a notorious sex attacker has been moved into the community, near a children's playpark, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. Robert Greens, 44, who is responsible for one of the worst sex attacks in Scottish criminal history, has reportedly been provided with a house in Danderhall, just outside Edinburgh.Image caption, A predatory Dundee paedophile plied a 15-year-old schoolgirl with alcohol and drugs before attacking her while she was unconscious, says the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with claims a young boy is still "living in fear" and terrified to be in his garden after his neighbour was sentenced for an attack.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on the chess player who has become embroiled in controversy after being accused of cheating in more than 100 online games.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.