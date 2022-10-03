Cyclist seriously injured after van hit-and-run in East Lothian
A cyclist has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run incident in East Lothian.
The 28-year-old man was hit by a small white van on the A6094 Salters Road between Whitecraig and Wallyford.
The incident happened just after 06:50 on Thursday. The cyclist was later treated for his injuries at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Police are now appealing for help to find the driver of the van, which drove towards the A1 junction in Wallyford without stopping.
Officers said the van may have a defective nearside front headlight.
PC Simon Ramsay, of the road policing unit in Dalkeith, said: "Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may be able to identify the van to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage."