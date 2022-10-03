Covid in Scotland: Judge Lady Poole resigns from inquiry role
The judge appointed to lead the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry is resigning from the role.
The aim of the review is to look at the Scottish government's actions throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines.
Lady Poole was appointed in December to chair the inquiry.
However she has given notice of her intention to step down from the key post for personal reasons.
The judge has offered to assist her successor while serving her notice period.
When the appointment was announced 10 months ago, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Lady Poole was "highly qualified for the demanding task put in front of her".
Mr Swinney said he was "grateful" for the "important work" Lady Poole had done since then with the public inquiry.
Mr Swinney stressed the work of the inquiry was continuing, adding that he had already spoken to Scotland's most senior judge, Lord Carloway, the Lord President of the Court of Session, about a new appointment.
"I will provide a further update to parliament about a replacement chair at the earliest possible opportunity," he said.
The review will also focus on infection control in care homes, including the transfer of patients from hospitals.