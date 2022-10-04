Summer A&E waiting times were worst on record
- Published
Summer waiting times at Scotland's A&E departments were the worst on record, according to new figures.
The monthly stats for August show 69.7% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target.
The figure was just slightly down on the previous month which was also among the worst since comparable records began more than a decade ago.
A plan for dealing with an expected rise in patients over the winter will be unveiled later.
The Scottish Conservatives said it was "chilling" to imagine the state of A&Es when winter comes and Labour said Scotland was at risk of a humanitarian crisis if action was not taken.
The Scottish government target for accident and emergency waiting is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
In August 2019, the summer before the pandemic, more than 90% of patients were dealt with in the target time.
This year the monthly figures for August show that despite fewer people attending A&E, the number waiting longer than four hours rose massively to 41,112 patients.
Of the 135,532 people who went to A&E for help that month, 12,969 were there for eight hours or more.
There were 4,967 patients who spent more than 12 hours in A&E - the highest monthly total on record. By contrast, in August 2019 it was just 354.
The performance against the A&E target is monitored both weekly and monthly.
The latest figures showed in the week-ending 25 September that two-thirds of patients (66.3%) were dealt with in the target time.
This was just slightly above the record low for week-ending 11 September (63.5%).
However, the length of A&E waiting times often depends on where you live.
Scotland's bigger hospitals, which attract the largest number of patients, are struggling the most.
Forth Valley Royal was the worst performing A&E in the week-ending 25 September, with 39.6% of people seen within four hours.
The figure for Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary was 43.5% and Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital was 54.3%.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf urged people to "consider whether their condition is an emergency" before heading to A&E.
He said: "As we enter the winter period, it is crucial that people consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E.
"Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies."
'Frankly terrifying'
Scottish Conservative Health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said he could not accept "this shameful state of affairs".
"The fact that these figures cover the height of summer is frankly terrifying - and it's chilling to imagine the state of our A&Es come winter," he said.
"Humza Yousaf is now belatedly bringing forward a statement on winter planning and this time, it has to deliver. Lives are at stake and the Scottish public will not accept any more of his excuses."
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said Mr Yousaf had shown himself thoroughly incapable of taking on the challenge.
"Winter is looming - if action is not taken now we risk a humanitarian crisis in A&E departments," she said.
"The SNP must act now to prevent further casualties at the hands of their inept health secretary."