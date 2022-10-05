Scottish teachers union confirms date for statutory strike ballot
Scotland's largest teaching union has issued formal notices to councils confirming a statutory strike ballot will open on 12 October.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will move to take industrial action if members back the strike.
It follows a consultative ballot where 94% of teachers voted to reject a 5% pay offer and 91% said they would strike in pursuit of a better pay deal.
The EIS said it was confident members would "vote overwhelmingly" to strike.
EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: "Teachers do not consider the prospect of taking strike action lightly.
"But our members are deeply angry at the dragging of feet and series of sub-inflationary pay offers that have brought us to this point.
"Teachers are highly skilled professionals who perform a vital job which is crucial to the entire country, and they fully deserve to be paid appropriately."
The statutory ballot will close on 8 November.
The Scottish government said it was "committed to supporting a fair pay offer" through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers - the body that negotiates pay and conditions of service.