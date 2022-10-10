Scotland's papers: 'Remember them' and Sturgeon 'under attack'Published7 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Further reaction to the death of serial killer Peter Tobin, 76, on Saturday features on many of Scotland's front pages. The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the family of West Lothian schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton said they would not be celebrating the serial killer's death but remembering his victims. He murdered the 15-year-old schoolgirl in his Bathgate home in February 1991.Image caption, The Metro says the true extent of Tobin's crimes may never be known. He was serving three life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol but detectives believe he had more victims.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that Police Scotland's head of major crime, Det Ch Supt Laura Thomson, said final attempts to encourage Tobin to "do the right thing" and share anything which could assist officers with other investigations were unsuccessful.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon is set to blame a lack of respect by Westminster for undermining relations across the United Kingdom, and argue that independence is the solution, according to The Herald. The paper says the first minister will use her key SNP conference speech to claim that breaking up the UK would in fact improve the strained partnership between its four nations.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with reports the first minister has come "under attack" for saying she "detests the Tories and everything they stand for". Ms Sturgeon was speaking on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in Aberdeen, where the SNP is holding its conference. But the first minister later said she did not regret her choice of words, which were not about individuals or Tory voters.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says that Ms Sturgeon was accused by a senior UK minister and other rival politicians of using "inflammatory language" in her comments. Her remarks were branded an "insult" to the 600.000 people who voted Conservative at the last Holyrood election and critics raised fears it could provoke "nationalist violence".Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon has doubled down on her remark that she "detests" Tories, according to The National. The first minister later clarified her comments but said she did not regret her choice of words.Image caption, "A crucial week of crunch showdowns" is on the way for Prime Minister Liz Truss, according to the i. After calls by her cabinet ministers to show unity, Ms Truss will reportedly "delay reforms to persuade plotting backbenchers" to unite behind her as leader.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports on the recent infighting in the Conservative Party, saying that "rebel plotters" have been told to show loyalty "for the good of the country". Liz Truss is expected to go against her own policy to rein in public spending by assuaging "discontented MPs" by raising welfare benefits in line with inflation, the paper adds.Image caption, The Times Scotland focuses on the prime minister's plan to abandon cuts to real-term benefits saying Liz Truss will begin an "unprecedented" charm offensive to win over Tory MPs this week. Ahead of the return of Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Truss is said to be preparing to "take a more emollient approach" after "unease" in cabinet about personal briefings against some MPs.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the attacks in Ukraine over the weekend, focusing on the blast at the Kerch bridge in Crimea. It reports comments from Vladimir Putin, who described the explosion as a "terrorist act" carried out by the Ukrainian secret services. Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack, which the paper says "paved the way for an escalation in the Kremlin's response".Image caption, The energy crisis makes the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland, where the paper has paraphrased the famous saying "let them eat cake" for its story on bakeries. It reports that the rising cost of living means some Britons are heading to bakeries to keep warm as they don't have enough money to heat their homes.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that far-right group, Patriotic Alternative, held a conference at Stirling Highland Hotel before having a demonstration at Stirling Castle. The paper says the new political party staged its first annual event at the family hotel without revealing its true identity.Image caption, The loss of younger people from the Outer Hebrides will leave islands short of carers for a growing numbers of vulnerable residents, reports the Press and Journal. Figures from the Council show the islands expect a drop in population by 2028, one of the biggest decreases in Scotland.Image caption, A pensioner fought off a sex attacker by breaking his fingers and kicking him in the groin, reports the Glasgow Times. Jeanie Barbour, 72, fought off 21-year-old Kieron Sullivan after he pounced on her outside her home in Glasgow's Kinning Park. Ms Barbour, who is battling cancer, was targeted as she swept leaves for her neighbour.Image caption, Tayside transport bosses are considering backing road charges as they work to meet climate change targets, says The Courier. The paper says the Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership (Tactran) have warned that a "business as usual" approach will not deliver on key Scotland-wide targets to reduce the number of kilometres people drive by 20% in less than eight years.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports the death of former footballer Gavin Stokes, 30, who died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end.Image caption, And Scotland's biggest ball pit will soon open in Aberdeen bar, despite worries revellers could injure themselves while drinking, reports the Evening Express.