Police Scotland staff accept 5% pay rise offer
- Published
Police staff in Scotland are to get a 5% pay increase, backdated to April 2022, after agreeing to an improved pay deal.
Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said the deal represented "a significant improvement" on the previous offer.
The agreement was reached in negotiations between the trade union and the SPA and Police Scotland.
Union members had withdrawn "all goodwill" in July over a "derisory and insulting" £565 pay offer.
By law, officers cannot take industrial action but they charged for all overtime and refused to begin shifts early. The action by officers was seen as the "most overt" in a century.
The latest deal was accepted in a ballot of members of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) union.
The SPF had previously rejected a deal that they said amounted to a 3.4% rise but fell short of the 5% uplift given to officers in England and Wales.
Employees across all salary bands will see their pay packets rise, with shift allowances also going up 5%.
An SPA spokesperson said the agreement aimed to "achieve an appropriate balance by recognising the contribution, hard work and dedication of police staff" while being affordable.
"This has been a difficult offer because there is appreciation of the significant financial challenges created for our people as a result of the rises in the cost of living," they added.
The agreed pay deal included:
- The introduction of a dog transfer allowance of £1,239 a year for the transfer of police dogs in a personal vehicle
- Maintaining the policy position on no compulsory redundancy
- Four weeks paid parental leave for each child born or adopted from 1 April 2022, plus 4 weeks unpaid parental leave per child
The salary increases will back-dated to 1 April 2022 and be paid to staff next month.
SPA chair Martyn Evans said: "Our staff make an essential and valuable contribution to the delivery of policing across Scotland and we are very grateful to them for that."
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone said: "I know the high level of commitment to public service which has been demonstrated by our officers and staff during recent major operations such as the policing of COP26 and Operation Unicorn, as well as throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and at all other times as well. It is crucial our people are properly recognised and rewarded."