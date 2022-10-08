Scotland's papers: New Tory sleaze row and record A9 death toll

Scotland's papers: New Tory sleaze row and record A9 death tollPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with the sacking of senior Conservative minister Conor Burns following an allegation of "serious misconduct" at this week's party conference. The trade minister is the sixth Tory MP to have the whip withdrawn or to have stepped down in the last 18 months. The paper calls it a "new Tory sleaze row", and reports promises by the MP to clear his name.Image caption, Trouble at Number 10 is the lead story in the i newspaper which reports claims that Liz Truss and Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg are in a "deepening row" and have "fraught disagreements" over how to prevent energy blackouts. Mr Rees-Mogg is said to be unhappy over the prime minister's refusals to launch a government advice campaign on how people can save energy.Image caption, The Scotsman is one of a few papers leading on a fatal crash on the A9. The notorious road's death toll has reached 11 this year after two people were killed on Thursday, prompting renewed calls to dual the entire road from Inverness to Perth.Image caption, The same story makes the front of The Courier which reports the road was closed for 13 hours after Thursday's crash. It says the male driver of a Mercedes C200 and his female passenger died at the scene and a lorry driver was taken to hospital but later released.Image caption, The P&J says the Scottish government is facing renewed calls to upgrade the A9 as a matter of urgency after eight deaths in just three months on a 25-mile stretch of the road. It reports that the Transport Scotland website says the whole road will be dual carriageway by 2025 despite just two of 11 sections being completed.Image caption, According to the Herald, the owner of Scotland's railways has come under the close scrutiny of the transport regulator after being plunged into financial trouble by overspending to the tune of £229m over three years while compensation claims due to poor performance have soared. It says Network Rail Scotland, which manages the infrastructure, overspent by £136m in 2021-22 alone.Image source, BBC Image caption, "Get on with the day job" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Mail which says the Scottish government is being urged to focus on the NHS, social care and the economy. It reports a poll suggesting only 38% of those asked believe the health service has been run well.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express is also critical of the Scottish government, reporting that it has scrapped funding for Hogmanay, St Andrew's Day and Burns Night while still spending on indyref2.Image caption, The National claims independence is "the only way out of UK chaos" in its lead story. It says the SNP's Keith Brown will give a speech at the party conference in Aberdeen attacking the Tories and Labour and telling followers that PM Liz Truss is a symptom of "dysfunction at Westminster".Image caption, A Daily Record exclusive with former Rangers player Scott Nisbet talks about living with stage four cancer and his reaction to the loss of team mates Walter Smith, Andy Goram, Ally Dawson and Tom Forsyth to the disease.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) over alleged sexual misconduct by a cosmetic doctor who appears on ITV's This Morning programme. The medic has been approached for comment by the paper. He has restrictions on his practice while the probe is under way, a GMC spokesman told the paper.Image caption, A womble makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening News which claims rubbish could be stored underground to keep streets clear.Image caption, Holidaymakers tell the Evening Express that their trip was ruined after their bags were left on the runway as they took off to Spain.Image caption, A Glasgow mum hits out at a shop which sold vapes to an underage girl. The paper says a staff member was sacked for selling e-cigarettes to a 15-year-old.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph reports on "fury" over piles of rubbish gathering at a residential area in Dundee. It claims food, nappies and needles were found among the waste.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland takes an interesting approach to the energy crisis and concerns over potential three-hour blackouts this winter. Following the worst-case scenario warning from the National Grid, the paper reports that candle sales in the past week have soared as people prepare for the potential blackouts.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.