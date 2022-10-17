Scotland's papers: 'D-Day for PM' as Tories hold secret talks

Scotland's papers: 'D-Day for PM' as Tories hold secret talksPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Leading with what's been the story of the weekend, the Scottish Daily Express asks whether more U-turns on the mini-budget can "save our economy". It comes following reports that the chancellor plans to delay Prime Minister Liz Truss's flagship 1p cut to income tax by a year. She's facing "D-day", the paper writes, with another reference to the anxious wait for the financial markets to open for the first time since former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's economic policy was torn up.Image caption, The Scotsman reports three Tory MPs who on Sunday called for Ms Truss to stand aside. Crispin Blunt, Jamie Wallis and Andrew Bridgen all went public with their calls for the PM to resign. In his message to the party's leader, Mr Wallis said the government had "undermined Britain's economic credibility" with its mini-budget and fractured the Conservative Party "irreparably".Image caption, Ms Truss is due to meet Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, after some of its senior members "held talks late on Friday about Ms Truss's future", according to The Times.Image caption, Following a trend on today's front pages, the i headlines on "challenges" the prime minister faces going into this week. The paper claims "multiple MPs" have said they think a "formal challenge" against Ms Truss could break out in a matter of days. Others are willing to wait until new chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October, it adds.Image caption, The Metro goes a step further than the i, detailing not just general "challenges" but instead what it reports are the three "thickening" plots to oust Ms Truss from 10 Downing Street. Beside images of the Tory MPs widely tipped to replace Ms Truss - including former leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt - sits a close-up of the PM's face. As for the plots, the paper claims either Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt will replace the PM on a "dream ticket", Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will do the same, or Mr Sunak alone will take the "top job".Image caption, Describing the backbench MPs turning on Ms Truss as "mutinous", the Scottish Daily Mail reports that rebels are imploring Sir Graham Brady, of the 1922 Committee, to intervene. Resignations and more than 100 letters of no confidence are the alternative, the paper writes, citing unidentified sources.Image caption, Liz Truss and new chancellor Jeremy Hunt face a make-or-break week as they try to win support from the markets and the Tory party amid calls for her to go, says the Daily Record.Image caption, "Britain needs stability, not a soap opera," Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt writes in the Daily Telegraph, signalling she isn't planning to stage a coup against Ms Truss. Likening the PM's struggles "to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill", Ms Mordaunt warns MPs against rebelling and says the country needs "pragmatism and teamwork".Image caption, A rally is set to be held by Yes for EU in Edinburgh as part of Believe in Scotland's Day of Action on 22 October, reports The National. Vice convenor of Yes for EU, Dr Sam Page, said the rally will be an opportunity for Yes activists to get together and strengthen local and regional networks in Edinburgh, the Lothians and beyond.Image caption, The Herald leads with the concerns of a charity that malnutrition rates in the over-65s may be twice as high as official estimates suggest. Food Train, which provides services such as grocery deliveries and home cooking for older people, said that rates of malnutrition are being worryingly under-reported and warns the cost of living crisis will make the problem even worse. Official estimates suggest that one in 10 older people in Scotland are suffering from, or at risk of, malnutrition.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with calls for all schools to have defibrillators which would help save lives when incidents occur, while also boosting numbers in communities. The Scottish government has been urged to follow plans in England to give every state-funded school a defibrillator, after concerns about patchy availability in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.Image caption, People are being warned to "think twice before going to A&E" amid rising Covid cases at NHS Lothian, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Scottish Sun features a picture of actor Elizabeth Debicki who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming series of Netflix's The Crown. "Outrage" has erupted after the streaming service's refusal to axe scenes depicting the late princess's death in 1997, the paper claims.Image caption, The King is planning to sell 12 of his late mother's racehorses, according to the Daily Star. The monarch has put them up for auction at Tattersalls, it adds, as he "prepares to wave goodbye" to some of the Queen's "most prized animals". As it has done for the last few days, the paper's front page also features an image of the 60p lettuce it bought from Tesco to see if it can outlast Ms Truss as PM. There's a livestream where readers can watch the vegetable's progress, too.Image caption, An emergency summit has been called on the future of Union Street in Aberdeen "before it's too late" to stop decline, according to the Evening Express. Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned for the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre.