Scotland's papers: 'D-Day for PM' as Tories hold secret talks

The King is planning to sell 12 of his late mother's racehorses, according to the Daily Star. The monarch has put them up for auction at Tattersalls, it adds, as he "prepares to wave goodbye" to some of the Queen's "most prized animals". As it has done for the last few days, the paper's front page also features an image of the 60p lettuce it bought from Tesco to see if it can outlast Ms Truss as PM. There's a livestream where readers can watch the vegetable's progress, too.