Your pictures of Scotland: 7 - 14 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 - 14 October.

Brian Colston
"A dreich day in Glencoe was brightened up when this rainbow appeared on the moors opposite the Glencoe Ski lift," says Brian Colston.
Marcus Tyler
Marcus Tyler took this captivating image on a foggy morning while watching a man fly-fishing.
Jane McArthur
Jane McArthur witnessed a magnificent sunrise over the North Sea from the village of Auchmithie.
Peter Wilkinson
Peter Wilkinson was at Kinnoull tower at sunrise, where he took this shot looking down the Tay towards Dundee and the North Sea.
Jeremy Morris
"An acrobatic squirrel captured in mid-air, taken in Rothiemurchus," says Jeremy Morris.
Jamie Ballantine
Jamie Ballantine took a picture of the world-famous Swilken Bridge on The Old Course at St Andrews on an autumn morning.
David Hay
David Hay took this beautiful picture of Poppy, the Fox Red Lab, on Tentsmuir Beach in Fife during a stormy autumn day. Mr Hay said he loved the reflection of her on the sand.
June Grey
Stornoway Harbour looking calm in between torrential downpours, snapped by June Grey.
Ian Mulvey
Creels on Port Seton Harbour in East Lothian as the lobster season draws to a close for another year. Photographed by Ian Mulvey.
Moira MacKintosh
Moira MacKintosh took this photograph of swans at Loch Flemington near Nairn.
Walter Baxter
"When I visited a stable near Selkirk, a red admiral butterfly landed on Daffodil the Shetland pony," says Walter Baxter.
Sylvia Beaumont
"A cheeky-looking Exmoor pony near North Berwick Law," says Sylvia Beaumont.
Malcolm Gillies
Malcolm Gillies snapped this image of a narrow boat carefully passing a beautifully-coloured tree on the Forth and Clyde Canal.
Annie Halliday
Annie Halliday took this picture of her Siberian Husky, Hugo, looking longingly at the apples on her tree.
Tracey Currie
"Whilst travelling through Glencoe, had to stop off at Loch Leven to capture the beautiful reflections," reflects Tracey Currie.
Iain Wood
Autumnal views from the Trossachs, captured by Iain Wood.
Angela Bathgate
"My dog, Dora, admiring the glorious Perthshire countryside from the top of Ben Vrackie," says Angela Bathgate.
Richard Marsh
Richard Marsh's visit to Kirkgate Park, Loch Leven, threatened to be a wet one when storm clouds gathered above.
Emma Legge
Emma Legge spotted this bullfinch feasting on her rowan berries in Cupar, Fife.
Edyta Rice
Looks like a scene straight from Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit. Edyta Rice took this picture of a golden glow over Glencoe valley.
Louise O'Brien
Louise O'Brien took this picture on her visit to Sanna Bay with her miniature poodles. Looks like it was a windy day, thankfully the pooches have all that fur to keep warm.
Filip Vanourek
Filip Vanourek's photo of Stirling Castle in amazing natural lighting. This picture was taken from the Wallace Monument.
Jegathesh Kumaran Jayakaran
Jegathesh Kumaran Jayakaran took this image of swans on a frozen lake.
Jacki Gordon
"No chips were harmed when taking this shot," says Jacki Gordon at James Hamilton Heritage Park.
Donald MacIver
Donald MacIver took this beautiful picture of his friend Muriel Mackenzie heading out for a surf in the Isle of Lewis.
Christopher Crossland
Christopher Crossland took this image of moonlit Jupiter from West Kilbride. He says Jupiter is the closest it has been for 59 years.
Morris Macleod
Morris Macleod spotted this grey seal eating a dogfish it had just caught at Stornoway harbour.
Sam Ross
Sam Ross snapped this on his visit to an impressive pumpkin patch which was ready for picking.
Lorraine Campbell
A roe deer brought its fawn down into Lorraine Campbell's garden, where she took this adorable shot. She said they stayed in the garden for a while and seemed to enjoy eating her agapanthus.
David McErlane
David McErlane was at the Wheels n Wings event at the Dumfries Aviation Museum. He said he loved this Ferrari he saw and it was great to see such a mixture of classic planes, cars, bikes, trucks and everything in between.
Eric Niven
"This cottage in Angus looks about ready for Halloween," says Eric Niven.
Dan Roberts
A perfectly-placed and photogenic Highland cow, captured by Dan Roberts, near Appin in the Highlands.
Sandra Williams
Sandra Williams snapped this image of Hamish enjoying the evening light of golden hour in the woods near Minto in the Scottish Borders.
Fiona Corlett
Fiona Corlett took this photo from an easyJet flight from London. She said the sky was so amazing, she couldn't stop looking out the window.
Reg Connon
Reg Connon captured the magnificent night sky near Macduff, in Banff and Buchan.
Keith Verrall
The sunset over Arisaig bay, captured by Keith Verrall.
Michael Meng Hung NG
Spooky season is well and truly upon us. Michael Meng Hung NG captured this view of the moon in the distance as he was walking on Princes Street.
Jean Scotland
Forth Bridge steel wool spinning, captured by Jean Scotland.

