Scotland's papers: '£20bn Indy Scotland boost' and the 'baby poisoner'Published3 hours agoImage caption, Nicola Sturgeon's closing speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen features on many of Scotland's front pages. The National reports the first minister pledged to set up a £20bn investment fund if Scotland became independent.Image caption, The Scotsman says the main policy announcement of the speech was the plan to combine the remaining oil revenues in the North Sea with borrowing to create a £20bn fund. Ms Sturgeon told delegates this would be delivered within the first decade of a Yes vote, says the paper.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon has defended her plan to hold an independence vote amid the cost of living crisis and use the general election as a "de facto" referendum as a last resort, according to The Herald. The first minister doubled down in her keynote speech to the SNP conference, saying she would "never - ever - give up on Scottish democracy".Image caption, The Press and Journal writes that Ms Sturgeon vowed to usher in a new age of renewable energy as she announced cash for green projects, and made clear her government has a "duty" to support oil and gas workers into new green jobs.Image caption, The Times Scotland reports that the first minister also tried to close down speculation about her future by telling her party she intended to be first minister "for quite some time yet". The paper says delegates responded to the remark with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.Image caption, Meanwhile, the chief of anti-independence group Scotland in Union condemned Ms Sturgeon's speech as "agitating" and being "toxic", reports the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, As part of her speech, the first minister announced the doubling of the December Bridging Payment to £260, writes the i. Families of an estimated 145,000 children will benefit from extra support this winter to help with cost of living pressures, backed by a Scottish government investment of £18.9m.Image caption, In other news, a few of the front pages lead with the trial of nurse Lucy Letby. The Metro says the 32-year-old stands accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 other babies at the Countess of Chester hospital. Ms Letby, of Hereford, denies 22 charges at Manchester Crown Court.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Ms Letby is alleged to have injected seven babies she is accused of murdering with air or insulin over the course of a year. According to prosecutor Nick Johnson, baby deaths at the hospital were "comparable" to others in the UK before January 2015, but this changed over the next 18 months when there was a "significant rise" in the number of babies dying or suffering serious catastrophic collapses.Image caption, "The day death rained from the sky" writes the Scottish Daily Mail as it leads with a report from its journalist in Dnipro, Ukraine. The report describes "gaping holes" in roads and roofs, and innocent people "suddenly meeting their deaths". The deadly violence across Ukraine also included strikes on Kiev, Kharkiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart was involved in a 01:00 nightclub "bust-up" with a man on Monday after an SNP conference event.Image caption, Firms behind the bid for a Forth Green Freeport estimate 7,000 new jobs could be created if plans are approved, writes The Courier. According to a consortium of the Babcock International, Forth Ports Group and Scarborough Muir Group, the sites within Rosyth and Burntisland, have the potential to deliver £1bn of investment.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with reports of a major disturbance in the city on Monday. The paper says neighbours claim the incident involved men armed with knifes, hammers and sticks and led to the lockdown of a street.Image caption, The Daily Record reports that a young mother was left terrified and forced to barricade a window after finding out the man known as the "Da Vinci rapist" was living above her.Image caption, The Evening Express reports a remorseless attacker beat up and robbed a man in an Aberdeen street, then stamped on his head when he had nothing left to steal.Image caption, And a probe has been launched into reports of a bad smell in the Stobswell area of Dundee, says the Evening Telegraph. A member of the public reported the unpleasant odour in the area, including in parts of Baxter Park.