Scotland's papers: Indyref2 supreme court case and pensions 'threat'

Image caption, Many of Wednesday's papers lead with the indyref2 supreme court hearing. The Scotsman says Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court has warned that a ruling which could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a second referendum on independence is likely to take "some months".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports on the Supreme Court hearing. It says Sir James Eadie KC, representing the UK Government, said it was not appropriate for courts to engage in "abstract" questions of law until the facts are known.Image caption, The National leads with comments from Scotland's most senior law officer Dorothy Bain KC, who argued that the political implications of a Scottish independence referendum bill are "irrelevant" when it comes to the Supreme Court's decision-making. She argued that a referendum win for Yes would not directly guarantee independence, as this would be achieved through discussion between the UK and Scottish governments.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on the Bank of England telling investors that its bond-buying plan to stabilise pensions will end on Friday. This comes despite the pensions industry calling on it to extend the emergency measure. The paper warns that the move prompted a sharp fall in the value of sterling.Image caption, The Times Scotland says the sharp fall in sterling against the dollar erases its gains since the start of the month and is "likely to prompt nervousness that the Bank is committing a policy error". It warned of further turmoil in financial markets in coming days.Image caption, Banks will be blocked from closing branches and could receive financial penalties worth hundreds of thousands of pounds if they fail to comply with new rules over the public's right to cash, according to The Herald. The paper reports that banks have been warned that they should consider communities when cutting branch hours or closing free-to-use ATMs.Image caption, Prime Minister Liz Truss is attempting to silence rebels by capping profits made by electricity companies, the i reports. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg says the move will cut bills because rising wholesale gas prices will no longer dictate electricity prices - bringing the UK into line with much of the EU.Image caption, "Now move bank holiday for the coronation" writes the Scottish Daily Mail as it reports on a call for MPs to change the date of the early May bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles. The Mail reports that MPs want the 1 May bank holiday to be delayed for a week until 8 May.Image caption, The family of one of Peter Tobin's victim say his ashes should be "flushed down the toilet", reports The Daily Record. Dinah McNicol's brother, Dan says he him to "suffer in agony for eternity". Tobin, who was serving three life sentences for the murders of Dinah, 18, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and 23-year-old Angelika Kluk, died last week.Image caption, A picture of Madeleine McCann features on the front page of the Sun as the prime suspect in her disappearance is charged in Germany with unrelated sexual offences. Christian Brueckner is accused of five offences between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal. The Sun highlights Brueckner is accused of sexually abusing a girl on a beach, near where Madeleine was taken.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a Highland pub manager who plied teenage boys with alcohol and cigarettes and then sexually assaulted them has been jailed for 18 months. The paper says two of the boys Alan Nimmons, 38, assaulted criticised his sentence, calling it a "slap on the wrist" and branding him a "monster".Image caption, Plans to insist that all new housing in Edinburgh is built on brownfield sites could lead to the loss of 3,600 jobs and cost the economy £2.6 billion over the next ten years, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The proposed City Plan 2030 says no new greenbelt land should be released for development in the next decade.Image caption, The Courier says that a Perth steakhouse has been forced to close for the "foreseeable future" due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit. Owner of Nicoll's Steakhouse Collin Nicoll, said many hospitality staff have left the city and businesses are forced to offer high wages to entice people back.Image caption, Two people are in hospital after their car smashed into a building in Aberdeen and overturned in the middle of the road, writes the Evening Express. Images from the scene show railings on a nearby building bent and twisted, surrounded by debris from the collision.Image caption, The number of potholes on Dundee's roads is expected to rise as the council plans a dramatic cut to its resurfacing budget, according to the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that a Japanese woman was scammed by a man pretending to be a Russian astronaut. He convinced her to pay him thousands after striking up a romantic relationship, claiming he needed the money as he was stuck in space and needed to land.