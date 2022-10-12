Funeral held for lawyer who took Stone of Destiny
A funeral has been held for a Scottish nationalist who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey.
Ian Hamilton KC, who died last week aged 97, was the last surviving member of a group of students who broke into the abbey on Christmas Day 1950.
They took the stone from the coronation throne and returned it to Scotland, where it was found three months later.
His wicker coffin arrived for a low-key ceremony at Connel Village Hall, Argyll and Bute, draped in a Saltire flag.
Mr Hamilton, who was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in 1925, had retired to North Connel on the shore of Loch Etive with his wife Jeanette.
Former SNP MSP and health secretary Alex Neil read the eulogy at the funeral.
Among the mourners gathering at Connel was veteran nationalist Gerry Fisher, who arrived at the funeral wearing an SNP delegate badge from the party conference at the weekend.
Mr Hamilton was at Glasgow University when he took part in the raid on Westminster Abbey with fellow students Gavin Vernon, Kay Matheson and Alan Stuart.
The Stone of Destiny had played a key role in the coronation of Scottish kings before being taken to London. It now lies alongside the crown jewels of Scotland in Edinburgh Castle.
After his death, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Hamilton as a "legend of the independence movement" and "one of the many giants on whose shoulders the modern SNP stands".
Roddy Dunlop KC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, also paid tribute to Mr Hamilton, who had been their oldest living member, as "one of the greats in the Scottish criminal courts".
Paisley and Renfrewshire MP Gavin Newlands tabled a motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday to honour Mr Hamilton's legacy and work for the independence movement.
He said it was "ironically fitting that Ian Hamilton's passing should be preserved in the annals of the very institution he campaigned so hard to remove Scotland from".