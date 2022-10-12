Teenager celebrating 18th birthday murdered man
- Published
A teenager who attacked a man after he had been out to celebrate his 18th birthday has pleaded guilty to murder.
Brian McKillop attacked James Britton, 51, repeatedly stamping on him until he was unconscious, in South Lanarkshire in October last year.
Mr Britton was taken to hospital, suffering severe injuries, and died two weeks later.
McKillop, who will serve a life sentence, will find out his minimum time behind bars next month.
Prosecutor Kath Harper told the court how McKillop had spent 20 October last year celebrating his birthday with friends and family at a local pub.
That night, he sent his sister a text at 23:21 saying he was now home and "bored".
About 30 minutes later, McKillop went to Farmeloan Road in Rutherglen, where he attacked Mr Britton.
Ms Harper said: "James Britton was kicked and stamped upon by McKillop in an apparently unprovoked and random attack.
"A number of horrified motorists clocked what was happening. One shouted to her husband: 'Oh my God, he's getting a kicking'."
At the time of his arrest, McKillop made several outbursts including: "Murder, man - I hope he is dead, but I hope he is alright at the same time."
He made several comments at the scene admitting that he had stamped on Mr Britton's head and there was "no point in lying" when being interviewed.
Mr Britton was taken to hospital with multiple skull and rib fractures, bleeding to the brain as well as injuries to his neck and lung. He did not recover and died on 4 November.
Ronnie Renucci KC, defending, said: "Brian McKillop has no explanation for his conduct that night.
"The only one he could offer is that it had been his birthday, he had been drinking excessively and he believes he may have taken some street Valium."
The defence advocate said McKillop wanted to apologise for his "outrageous" actions.