Scotland's papers: Indyref 'in limbo' and Tories 'revolt' against PM

The Daily Record leads with the "horrific" attack of Abbie Jarvis, a 12-year-old schoolgirl with autism. Ms Jarvis was allegedly lured to a park in Glasgow and beaten unconscious in an attack that left her hospitalised for two days. She had agreed to meet a friend from school at a park, when she was reportedly set upon by another girl as a group of 10 youths filmed on their phones.