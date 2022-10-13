Scotland's papers: Indyref 'in limbo' and Tories 'revolt' against PM

Scotland's papers: Indyref 'in limbo' and Tories 'revolt' against PMPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that the final legal arguments for Holyrood holding an independence referendum were heard at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The decision which will be published before the end of the year. Court President Lord Reed said the arguments heard in court were "the tip of the iceberg", with thousands of pages of written material to wade through.Image caption, The National writes that on the final day of the constitutional showdown at the Supreme Court, Sir James Eadie KC, representing the Advocate General for Scotland, refused to address the SNP's written submissions. Instead claiming that the Lord Advocate had brought a "strange" case with arguments that go against "common sense".Image caption, Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure from Tory MPs to rewrite last month's mini-budget of £43bn in tax cuts, says the i. The paper says Ms Truss met with the backbench 1922 committee on Tuesday, a meeting it described as "angry" and an "open revolt" against the prime minister.Image caption, At Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss ruled out a u-turn on her plan to cut income and corporation tax, which Labour branded it a "kamikaze budget", reports The Scotsman. In response, critics including Robert Halfon, the chairman of the Commons education committee, accused her of abandoning Conservative values.Image caption, The Herald leads with warnings from Scotland's renewables industry that a new "windfall tax" on energy firms, which will help pay for fuel bill cuts, could damage the country's green ambitions. Energy firms fear intervention will hit renewables investment. They say the cap should not be set so low that it stifles investment in low-carbon technologies.Image caption, "Storm clouds gather over housing market", is the headline on the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says rising mortgage rates are expected to push house prices downwards in the year ahead. The impact of rising mortgage rates is expected to outweigh the boost that buyers could get from stamp duty cuts in the recent mini-budget.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph warns a row looms over plans for the Camilla, Queen Consort, to be crowned using the Koh-i-Noor diamond. India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said Camilla wearing the jewel would transport some "back to the days of the British Empire". The diamond was acquired by Queen Victoria after the British annexation of the Punjab in 1849.Image caption, Camilla using the Koh-i-Noor diamond in the coronation "could risk inflaming" UK-India tensions and even scupper lucrative trade deals, writes the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper notes that the diamond is not only claimed by India but several other countries in the region.Image caption, Ireland's football association and the women's team manager have apologised after players sang a song referencing the IRA while celebrating their World Cup qualification, reports The Metro. Videos circulated on social media showing them singing after Tuesday night's 1-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with the "horrific" attack of Abbie Jarvis, a 12-year-old schoolgirl with autism. Ms Jarvis was allegedly lured to a park in Glasgow and beaten unconscious in an attack that left her hospitalised for two days. She had agreed to meet a friend from school at a park, when she was reportedly set upon by another girl as a group of 10 youths filmed on their phones.Image caption, A man who torched an Inverness house then told police he hoped children had died as a result has been jailed for three years, reports the Press and Journal. The paper says Joseph Robinson, 24, targeted the home amid a bizarre series of linked events and after ramming its owner's car in the street nearby.Image caption, A union has criticised a bumper pay rise for Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander whose salary increased to more than £170k a year, according to The Courier. It says the former Scottish Labour leader's salary is £35k more than what Nicola Sturgeon earns as first minister. The figures were released following a Freedom of Information request by Unite the union.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that the M&S Foodhall in Dundee is closed after a man was attacked in a break-in. The paper says a 46-year-old man is in hospital following the incident.Image caption, The Evening Express says a 50-year-old woman waved a knife through her letter box during a tense two-hour stand-off with armed police, which was sparked by her playing music too loudly. It reports that she had tried to withdraw her guilty plea in court, claiming she had a headache and couldn't concentrate due to her solicitor's loud voice.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports on the "new heartache" of Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton following her ex-husband, who she split from earlier this year, expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.Image caption, The Daily Star writes that ex-partners are having to continue living together because they can not afford places of their own due to the cost of living crisis, with some even sharing the same bed.