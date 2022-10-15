Scotland's papers: 'A giant of Scotland' and Truss fights for survival

Scotland's papers: 'A giant of Scotland' and Truss fights for survivalPublished22 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Tributes to actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, feature on the front pages of many of Scotland's newspapers. The Daily Record hails the star as "a real giant of Scotland".Image caption, The Scottish Sun hails Coltrane as a "national treasure" and says he "brought joy to millions". The father-of-two died in Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert on Friday aged 72.Image caption, The Daily Star says author JK Rowling led tributes to Coltrane, describing him as an "incredible talent".Image caption, As well as the death of Robbie Coltrane, The Herald reports Scotland's Children's Commissioner has waded into a row with the Home Office over the housing of pregnant asylum seekers in "dehumanising" conditions in Glasgow. The paper says The UK government and its housing contractor Mears has been accused of "violating children's human rights" by accommodating pregnant women and new mothers in hotel accommodation in the city.Image caption, A remarkable day at Westminster also dominates Saturday's front pages. The Scotsman reports the prime minister is in a "precarious position" after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor after just 38 days in the job.Image caption, The Times questions the decision to replace Mr Kwarteng with new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. He backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest for starters, the paper notes. As well as a similar photo of Ms Truss looking down, there's word from a source who says Mr Kwarteng believes the PM's decision to sack him "only buys her a few more weeks".Image caption, The National highlights the fact that there has now been four chancellors in four months and reports Tories are stepping up plans to remove Prime Minister Liz Truss.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express, which has supported Ms Truss since she launched her leadership bid, describes Conservatives turning on the PM as "vultures".Image caption, Breaking away from some of the other papers, the i uses an image of Ms Truss not looking down at Friday's press conference - instead she looks concerned. Its lead story is based on a senior minister telling the paper they "imagine" Ms Truss's time in office is "over" after the events of this week. One backbencher describes the PM's performance at the presser as "hopeless", the paper adds.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail asks how much more the PM - and the country - can take. The first sentence of its lead story packs a punch too, calling the PM's "first 38 days in office... some of the most shambolic in British political history".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's lead story gives a sense of the turmoil at Downing Street. The paper lists some of the events of the last 24 hours, calling Friday an "extraordinary day of reversals", before noting that some Tory MPs have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee. Below that, cartoonist Matt Pritchett's illustration of a news bulletin reads: "Warning: viewers in other countries may find the next item hilarious." The next item? UK politics.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News features a mock up of Mr Kwarteng in a wheelie bin on its front page and asks if the prime minister will be next to lose her job.Image caption, The Courier features a picture of a torchlight procession in Perth to mark the return of the Royal National Mod to the city for the first time in 18 years. The nine-day celebration is expected to deliver a £1m boost to the local economy.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph leads with a man convicted of stealing £10,000 of equipment and money from a barbers.Image caption, The P&J reports diabetes patients in the Highlands are benefitting from satellite technology to help reduce foot amputations.Image caption, And the Evening Express reports on plans to create a "giant fun zone" in the city's Bon Accord centre.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.