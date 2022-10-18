Scotland's papers: 'Hunt takes charge' and the FM's new 'blueprint'Published9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of Tuesday's papers lead with the chancellor's reversal of tax cuts as the prime minister tries to rally support for her own survival. The i says Liz Truss has 48 hours to save her premiership, with the next flashpoint being this week's Prime Minister's Questions. She is defiant in public but has privately acknowledged that she faces a battle to survive this week, the paper says.Image caption, "The axeman cometh" declares the Metro, referencing Mr Hunt's shredding of the prime minister's economic strategy. The paper says Liz Truss watched in silence and stared straight ahead as her new chancellor announced the changes on Monday.Image caption, As Mr Hunt reversed the mini-budget, including the scrapping of tax cuts that Ms Truss promised just 24 days ago, the PM sat "ghostlike", reports The Scottish Sun. The paper says the PM has vowed she will not quit but has said sorry for the mess.Image caption, The Scotsman reports that Liz Truss has apologised for her "mistakes" and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election as she fought for her job after the scrapping of her tax-cutting plans. The prime minister said she had "adjusted what we're doing" after the government's fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new chancellor with a fresh strategy to "restore economic stability".Image caption, The prime minister was nowhere to be seen on Monday, as the chancellor rose to shred her mini-budget, says the Daily Record. The paper says she was taunted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who said, "the lady is not for turning up." The paper says when she finally did make an appearance, she sat in silence alongside the chancellor.Image caption, Looking ahead to Tuesday, the chancellor will confront the cabinet with a demand to find spending cuts to restore the UK's economic credibility, says The Telegraph. This comes after Mr Hunt warned MPs that "we must take decisions of eye-watering difficulty" and declined to rule out scrapping the pensions triple lock or a windfall tax, declares the paper.Image caption, Families could face up to £5,000 energy bills from April after the PM was forced to rip up her economic plans, says The Times. Mr Hunt announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee will come to an end in April. The paper reports that Ms Truss is fighting for her survival after six U-turns on her plans in one day.Image caption, The Herald reports Liz Truss's promise to keep household energy bills under control for two years has been ditched, as Jeremy Hunt announced support can only be guaranteed until April 2023. The new chancellor said the government would "review" the two-year cap on the unit price of energy to keep annual household gas and electricity bills at no more than £2,500. The paper's front page also features Nicola Sturgeon announcing her blueprint for an independent Scotland.Image caption, Mr Hunt said the two-year energy price guarantee had been "the biggest single expense in the growth plan", suggesting the Treasury wanted to end universal support for all Britons after six months, reports The Press and Journal. He said: "I'm announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned whilst ensuring enough support for those in need."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on Nicola Sturgeon's new economic blueprint for Scottish independence, with the paper saying Scots will face a trade border with England and years of financial chaos. The first minister finally revealed her answers to key questions on an independent Scotland's economic future, including what currency we would use, how our pensions would be paid, and how our finances would be run.Image caption, The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said it is "far from certain" that Ms Sturgeon's plans of joining the EU would boost growth, according to the Scottish Daily Express. David Phillips, associate director at the IFS, said: "The Scottish government's new paper on post-independence economic plans makes all the right noises on how the public finances would be managed, emphasising achieving fiscal sustainability. But it skirts around what achieving sustainability would likely require in the first decade of an independent Scotland - bigger tax rises or spending cuts than the UK government will have to pursue."Image caption, The National leads with an explainer of the main points from the first minister's new independence paper. The paper says most of what is contained in it is not "new", but it does confirm the official position of the pro-independence side of the constitutional debate on key issues such as currency, borders and the kind of country we might expect to live in after a Yes vote.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says Ms Sturgeon criticised Liz Truss as she made her case for Scottish Independence.Image caption, The Courier leads with an interview with a Fife grandad who has told about life in a "bug-ridden and rat-infested" Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals. Brian Glendinning, 43, from Kincardine, has spent five weeks in a Baghdad holding cell after being arrested while entering the country, to start a new role at a BP oil refinery. Now he's facing extradition after being served an "Interpol Red Notice from Qatar" which campaigners have branded "outrageous".Image caption, A teenager punched a man unconscious after being challenged over rude remarks to women in Aberdeen city centre, says the Evening Express.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports about 200,000 counterfeit cigarettes have been seized from the streets of Glasgow after a major sniff-out by detection dog, Boo. Teams from Police Scotland, Glasgow City Council, HMRC and Trading Standards weighed in on the joint operation, which saw 14 raids take place across the city.Image caption, The Daily Star has used salad references to explain the story leading most of Tuesday's papers. Ms Truss' is on "leaf support" and her tax plans have hit an "Iceberg" says the paper.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.