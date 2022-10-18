MP Margaret Ferrier faces UK Parliament watchdog probe
A Scottish MP who broke public health laws in the height of the pandemic will be investigated by a parliamentary watchdog.
Margaret Ferrier admitted exposing the public to "risk of infection, illness and death" after travelling on public transport after a positive Covid test.
A Westminster probe will now look into whether her actions caused "significant damage" to the reputation of the House of Commons or MPs.
Ms Ferrier has been asked for comment.
Last month, the Rutherglen and Hamilton West representative was sentenced to 270 hours of community service following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The court heard that she had spoken in Parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test.
The MP then took the train home to Glasgow after being informed of a positive result.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards began an investigation into her conduct on 12 October.
If Ms Ferrier is found to have breached the code of conduct, she could be ordered to make an apology.
The matter could also be referred to the Committee on Standards if deemed sufficiently serious.
Ferrier was an SNP MP at the time of the offence, but subsequently lost the party whip and has been sitting in the Commons as an independent.
She has so far resisted calls to stand down.