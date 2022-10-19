Scotland's papers: Pensions 'betrayal' and 'dodgy' steak pie saved man's life

Scotland's papers: Pensions 'betrayal' and 'dodgy' steak pie saved man's lifePublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports the "surprise U-turn" from Downing Street that Prime Minister Liz Truss is no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed that two weeks ago. Its headline says millions are facing "pain on pensions".Image caption, Pensions could be rising in line with earnings instead of inflation next year, says the Daily Telegraph. It reports that Downing Street made clear that the promise, included in the 2019 Tory election manifesto, might be abandoned. The paper also features a picture of actor Daniel Craig being made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by the Princess Royal - the same honour bestowed upon James Bond himself.Image caption, "Don't dare go back on pension promises" shouts the Scottish Daily Express. It reports on increased fears the PM is "betraying" pensioners by scrapping her pledge to protect the triple-lock payouts.Image caption, The move from her commitment to increase state pensions in line with inflation has left Liz Truss "facing fresh peril", says the i. The paper says some Tory backbenchers are reacting with incredulity and threatening to rebel.Image caption, According to the Metro, the PM's popularity has reached a new low. "Truss hit by minus strike" declares the lead story as it reports the PM's popularity has fallen to a record low of -70%. The paper says a YouGov poll shows that Ms Truss is more unpopular than her predecessor, with more than half of Conservative Party members wanting her to go.Image caption, In The Times, we read that Tory MP Michael Gove believes it is a case of when and not if Liz Truss is removed as prime minister. The veteran former minister promises "a hell of a lot of pain" to come and said Ms Truss's departure was inevitable. It comes, the paper says, as the PM prepares for a "pivotal" session of Prime Minister's Questions.Image caption, Record numbers of people waiting more than eight hours in Scotland's A&E departments is the top story in The Herald. The paper says patients are at real risk of harm this winter as the NHS struggles to cope and spiralling staff absences due to mental health issues threaten services.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with an exclusive on the continuing ferries scandal. The paper claims executives at Scottish ferry bodies labelled a BBC documentary as "purely sensationalist" as they joined ranks "in an attempt to shut down scrutiny". The front page also features a new white rhino cub born at Blair Drummond Safari Park.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with a pensioner who owes his life to a steak pie. The paper explains that William Donnachie went to hospital after a dodgy pie gave him food poisoning. Medics then discovered a cancerous tumour and the 69-year-old, from Redding near Falkirk, became a patient in an important worldwide experimental treatment programme which saved his life.Image caption, A different kind of fast food story leads the Daily Record, which says Just Eat has been accused of unfairly putting food couriers out of work. Drivers say they were "deactivated" by the app for petty reasons, and with no right to appeal.Image caption, According to The National, the case for the union is collapsing like "a house of cards". These are the words of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon exactly a year before the date when she hopes Scotland will be voting in a second independence referendum.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads on three 12-year-old boys having been reported to prosecutors in connection with the serious assault of a teenager near a school in the Whitfield area of Dundee.Image caption, The P&J claims the streets of Aberdeen are safer after two home raiders were jailed for four years each for a robbery that left a victim "bloody and broken".Image caption, A court story about a man who was jailed for using his dog in a vicious attack makes the front of the Evening ExpressImage caption, A golf club "swindle" is the lead in the P&J which says Elgin Golf Club is determined to claim back the full amount stolen by a former general manager.Image caption, The temporary closure of the Modern Two art gallery due to rising energy bills makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening News. The National Galleries of Scotland has closed one of its flagship galleries until next year - amid warnings of a growing cash crisis.
Image caption, It's "Back to the 70s" in the Daily Star as it declares strikes, heatwaves, inflation and power cuts take us back in time this winter.