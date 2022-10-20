UK government in 'chaos' after home secretary exit

UK government in 'chaos' after home secretary exitPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Suella Braverman's resignation leads most of Thursday's papers. The i says there is "chaos at the heart of the UK government". Just hours after the former home secretary left, there were questions over whether the chief whip and deputy chief had resigned after a chaotic vote on fracking. Ms Braverman is due to make a resignation speech on Thursday, says the paper.Image caption, The former home secretary's resignation "rocks" the government on a "day of chaos at Westminster", says the Daily Telegraph. This comes as some Tory plotters believe Liz Truss will now be toppled within days and possibly by the weekend, reports the paper.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that the PM sacked Ms Braverman after a 90-minute "shouting match". In her attack on the PM, the former home secretary accused Ms Truss of wobbling over manifesto commitments such as reduced migration. The PM's premiership is in freefall, says the paper.Image caption, The Times says the PM replaced Ms Braverman after the former home secretary opposed the government's immigration policy and leaked sensitive papers to her supporters. Ms Truss was clinging to power on Wednesday night as she was forced to deny that her chief whip had quit, reports the paper. It also says a cabinet minister told the paper the PM's premiership was over and "she can't recover from this".Image caption, The government appeared to be at risk of collapse on Wednesday night as the former home secretary attacked the PM, says The Scotsman. It reports that Ms Braverman's resignation risks the PM experiencing the kind of mass exodus of ministers that forced Boris Johnson to quit.Image caption, The PM's authority is in "tatters" says the Sun as it reports Ms Truss was heckled by her own MPs as she left the Commons on Wednesday night. The paper says the former home secretary Ms Braverman was sacked in a row over immigration.Image caption, The PM's leadership is in meltdown after MPs turned on each other in the Commons on Wednesday, according to the Daily Express. The scenes were described by one backbencher as a "shambles and a disgrace", the paper reports.Image caption, Ms Braverman, who said she was resigning for a technical breach of email rules, is believed to have had rows with the PM, reports the Metro. The paper writes that the home secretary said the government had abandoned promises to voters.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon has called for a general election amid a chaotic evening in Westminster, reports The National. In a post on Twitter, the first minister said: "An utter shambles. This can't go on. General Election now."Image caption, "Lettuce Liz is cut to shreds" declares the Daily Star, continuing its theme of comparing the PM's future to the survival of a lettuce. Wednesday also saw Tory whips spark a melee in the Commons over a vote on fracking, says the paper.Image caption, The Herald reports that one of Scotland's largest health boards ordered investigations into the deaths of three newborn babies before a fatal accident inquiry into other fatalities was announced. The Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI), which is due to get underway in December, is expected to hear health officials and families give details about the deaths of Leo Lamont, Ellie McCormick, and Mirabelle Bosch. The Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, has asked a sheriff to examine the deaths as they all "occurred in circumstances giving rise to serious public concern".Image caption, The Daily Record reports on a video showing two hitmen boasting about shooting their victim while miming to gangster rap music as they fled in their getaway vehicle. The paper says John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, filmed themselves after blasting Robert "Boab" Spence on the head with a sawn-off shotgun. The pair targeted Mr Spence as he sat in a van outside a shop in Glasgow's Tollcross last year.Image caption, Detectives have launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed by a member of a balaclava gang in Edinburgh, says the Edinburgh Evening News. Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were attacked in the Leith Walk and Albert Place area of the Capital shortly after 01:00 on Wednesday. The 19-year-old suffered a stab wound to his leg during the incident and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene for an injury to his leg sustained while attempting to get away from the group, police said.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that loan repayments as well as existing pressures Highland Council faces, could create a black hole in the authority's revenue budget for the next six decades. According to Highland Council's capital plan report, any new asset the council builds could now end up costing more than its final value on completion.Image caption, Council leader John Alexander has warned that Dundee faces a "crisis of gargantuan proportions" over rising bills this winter, according to The Courier. Mr Alexander predicts "a whole section of the city that has probably never considered themselves to be at risk before" could be left to choose between heating and eating for the first time.Image caption, A Palestinian student who lived in a refugee camp for 14 years has said a Dundee University scholarship helped change her life, reports the Evening Telegraph. The university has been awarded sanctuary status after welcoming a record number of humanitarian scholars this year. Before coming to Dundee, 31-year-old student Doha Abualhija lived in a refugee camp with her family for 14 years. 