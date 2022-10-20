General election is now a democratic imperative, says Sturgeon
- Published
Scotland's first minister has said a UK general election is a "democratic imperative" following the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister.
Ms Truss resigned after just 45 days in the job as her government became engulfed in political turmoil.
Nicola Sturgeon said the situation was an "utter shambles", with ordinary people paying the price.
Ms Truss will remain in post until a successor formally takes over as Conservative Party leader.
She will become the shortest-serving prime minster in British history when she stands down. A new leader will be appointed within a week.
Reacting to the news of Ms Truss's resignation, the first minister tweeted: "There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It's beyond hyperbole - and parody.
"Reality though is that ordinary people are paying the price. The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.
"A general election is now a democratic imperative."
And commenting on the fact that Ms Truss had yet to have a formal meeting or phone call with her, Ms Sturgeon said she would "just wait for whoever will become the fifth PM (so far) during my time as FM".
Ms Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after a series of U-turns.
In a speech outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.
But given the situation, Ms Truss said: "I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench committee of Conservative MPs, confirmed a new leader would be in place by Friday 28 October.
The Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has also called for a general election.
He said: "It's right that Liz Truss has resigned. But in truth, this entire Conservative government must go.
"The next Tory Leader will have no mandate to be prime minister. We need a general election now."
Liz Truss's tenure as prime minister was so short that she has never actually had a formal meeting or even phone call with Nicola Sturgeon.
That means that one of the few pledges she managed to uphold in the end was to "ignore" the first minister.
Ms Sturgeon has been joined by all of the non-Conservative party leaders in Scotland in calling for a general election.
But that doesn't look immediately likely, with Tory MPs reluctant to sign up to a contest at a moment of profound weakness.
And while continuing Westminster turmoil might be helpful to the SNP leader's campaign for independence, another change at Downing Street is also unlikely to pave the way to a referendum deal any time soon.
Once again, the other parties may be left to watch a Conservative Party soap opera play out.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he was "sorry" to see the prime minister step down, but added it was clear Ms Truss was not able to deliver her mandate.
"What is important now is that the Conservative Party acts quickly to elect a new leader, one we can all get behind," he said.
"The UK government has acted swiftly to support families and businesses, to help people through the winter, in the face of very significant global challenges.
"There is much more to be done, and we need to unite and continue to deliver for people in our country."
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said Ms Truss had made the "right decision" following "recent events".
He said in a statement: "I wish Liz Truss and her family well. No matter where you stand on her decisions as prime minister, politics can be very tough on people personally.
"She has made a difficult choice but it is the right decision. There were no other options after recent events.
"We must now move forward quickly with the election of a new leader and prime minister to restore stability for the good of the country."
Scottish Greens co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said the Conservative Party represented a "clear and present danger" to Scotland and the whole of the UK, arguing that Ms Truss's resignation bolstered the case for Scottish independence.
"The Tories talk about the importance of stability, but, since the 2014 referendum, Scotland has endured four Tory prime ministers that we didn't vote for and couldn't remove. Whoever replaces Liz Truss will be the fifth," he said.
"We can't go on with wave after wave of Tory chaos. With independence, Scotland can take a different path and end this Tory circus for good."