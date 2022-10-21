Scotland's papers: Boris Johnson eyes return as Liz Truss quits

Scotland's papers: Boris Johnson eyes return as Liz Truss quitsPublished2 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Just 44 days after taking office, Liz Truss has announced her resignation as prime minister. The news dominates the front pages, with The Scotsman reporting calls for an immediate general election. The paper is also one of many to suggest Boris Johnson could make a spectacular return.Image caption, The Herald confirms Ms Truss's title as the "shortest-serving prime minister in British history". The paper says support for the Tory leader had haemorrhaged in recent days following "a series of humiliating U-turns on tax and spending".Image caption, The prime minister's successor is expected to be named within a week. The Times says the contest is likely to be a three-horse race between Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson – who is attempting to make "an extraordinary political comeback" just six weeks after leaving office.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on a potential battle between "bitter rivals" Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak. It explains candidates will need to secure the backing of 100 Tory MPs by 2pm on Monday, with the former prime minister and chancellor "racing ahead in terms of nominations".Image caption, The Daily Record leads on demands for a general election. It says Scots are watching "in horror" as the Tories "gift themselves the power" to elect their fourth leader since 2016. Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats have all called for a UK vote.Image caption, The National promotes Scottish independence as a way to break away from the chaos at Westminster.Image caption, The Metro brands Liz Truss the "worst" prime minister the UK has ever had. The paper points out her resignation announcement came just hours after she told MPs she was a "fighter and not a quitter".Image caption, The Daily Star is in celebratory mood after its "leafy green hero" outlasted "Lettuce Liz". The paper has been running a campaign to see if the vegetable would last longer than the prime minister.Image caption, The Scottish Sun says Mr Johnson's potential "shock return" has sparked outrage. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the prospect "ludicrous".Image caption, Mr Johnson is the clear favourite among grassroots Tories, according to the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, The Courier cites a breakdown in trust as the prime minister prepares to depart Number 10.Image caption, Ms Truss's replacement will be the third prime minister in just seven weeks, the i highlights. The outgoing leader said she was unable to "deliver the mandate on which I was elected".Image caption, As well as the news from Downing Street, the P&J leads on a "major incident" in Shetland. The island was cut off from the mainland with no mobile phone or internet coverage after a subsea cable was damaged.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News also reports on calls from Nicola Sturgeon and Labour leader Keir Starmer demanding an immediate general election. As it stands, UK voters won't have their say until 2025.Image caption, As well as a "Truss special", the Glasgow Times brings news of food being dumped in a "beloved" Glasgow park. Pasta, chicken, pizzas and bread rolls have all been discarded in Richmond Park.Image caption, A hotel guest who was caught swinging on a £50,000 chandelier 60ft above the reception area is potentially facing a prison sentence, the Evening Telegraph reports. The man has admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.