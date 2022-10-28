Scotland's papers: Rebellion over gender reforms and Harry goes spare

Scotland's papers: Rebellion over gender reforms and Harry goes sparePublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Political drama at Holyrood makes several of Friday's front pages after seven SNP MSPs voted against new gender recognition laws. The paper calls it an "SNP rebellion".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also labels the rogue voters as "SNP rebels" calling it the biggest rebellion in 15 years of SNP rule. It reports that Ash Regan led the revolt by resigning from her post as community safety minister hours before the vote.Image caption, The Scotsman quotes Ms Regan as saying that "conscience would not allow her to support the plans". The bill is designed to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender.Image caption, The Times calls the episode an "unprecedented rebellion" and predicts that more nationalists could defy the whips' orders in the coming months as the gender recognition bill progresses through the Scottish Parliament.Image caption, Rishi Sunak is planning to expand the windfall tax on energy firms as he tries to raise billions of pounds to fill a massive fiscal black hole, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says insiders are warning that the NHS backlog could continue to rise past 2024 as the PM and chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepare spending cuts.Image caption, Health chiefs are in talks with funeral directors to ensure cremations and burials can keep up with demand in the case of significant excess deaths this winter, says The Herald. The paper reveals that NHS Lanarkshire has said it could call upon additional mortuary capacity created during the pandemic, for a potential surge in mortality in the coming months.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with its campaign to save the pension triple lock. The paper urges readers to join as it reports Mr Sunak is refusing to commit to giving pensioners the increase they were promised by the Conservative Party at the last election.Image caption, "Royals in despare" on the front of the Metro is a play on the title of Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography. The cover was unveiled on Thursday, with the paper claiming the royal family is "bracing itself" for family secrets to be revealed.Image caption, "Harry goes spare" says The Scottish Sun as it claims the title of the book was slammed as "pathetic". The title comes from the saying "heir and a spare" which refers to the Duke and his older brother William.Image caption, The National answers claims that Nicola Sturgeon was told an independent Scotland would have to join the euro before re-entry into the EU, saying that the first minister "destroyed" the claims in a clash at PMQs with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with an image of Ghislaine Maxwell jogging at the US jail where she is serving her 20-year sentence for her involvement in sex trafficking.Image caption, The apology over links to slavery and colonialism from Edinburgh City Council on Thursday makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening News. The lord povost said sorry for how the city profited from the slave trade.Image caption, The P&J reveals that the family of a woman killed by careless driving has begun legal action against the driver involved in the crash. They will try to appeal the sentenced which spared him jail.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the death of a woman at a block of flats in Dundee.Image caption, The top story in the Courier reveals that a dog that killed an Angus kennel worker had attacked a woman and another dog in previous incidents.Image caption, And The Daily Star shares a promotional giveaway of 5,000 NFTs of the paper's now infamous 'Lizzie Lettuce', after the paper's comparison between the lettuce and Ms Truss went viral. And in keeping with the green theme, the paper reports that eating bogeys is good for your health and launches a new nickname for Home Secretary Suella Braverman.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.