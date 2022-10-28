Pregnant woman jailed in Spain now back home in Scotland
A pregnant woman who faced the prospect of giving birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine has returned to Scotland.
Jamielee Fielding, 32, previously travelled home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021.
But when she went on holiday to Tenerife in August she was arrested and sentenced to four months in prison.
Ms Fielding's local MP Hannah Bardell confirmed she was back in the UK.
Ms Bardell, who travelled to Spain with Ms Fielding's father, tweeted: "It's been a difficult and upsetting time for her since she lost her mum last year, now I hope she can look to the future. Wishing her & her family all the very best and hope her baby arrives safely in the coming weeks."
The SNP member for Livingston also thanked the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for its support and BBC Scotland journalists for raising the profile of the case.
Ms Bardell added: "I'm glad the Spanish authorities finally saw sense and I hope that some lessons will be learned about fair and proper treatment of foreign nationals in Spain."
Ms Fielding's baby is due on 28 November but she would not have completed her sentence until 16 December.
Earlier this month, Ms Fielding described her ordeal as "unimaginable" and urged the UK authorities to help her.
She travelled to Tenerife on 19 August for a family holiday with her father and brother, who had arrived a few days earlier.
Ms Fielding was detained at passport control and two police officers escorted her to baggage reclaim before taking her to a police station.
Once there, she was told about the outstanding fine.
Ms Fielding told BBC Scotland: "I had 400 euros in cash with me, in my bag, just in case it happened."
She offered to hand over the money but was told she would need to see a judge and was eventually transferred to a cell.
A lawyer and interpreter visited the cell and informed Ms Fielding that she would be taken to prison.
She said: "I started crying and I said this can't be right, I've got the money here."
The translator explained she could no longer pay the fine and the judge wanted her to complete a four-month prison sentence.
She was then transferred to the De Tenerife el Rosario prison in Santa Cruz, north Tenerife.
Frame of mind
Ms Fielding spent the first six weeks of her sentence in the maximum security jail which she described as "a living hell".
She said the toilet was a hole in the ground and she was given a piece of foam to sleep on.
Ms Fielding had originally incurred two fines after she travelled to Malaga in 2021 to identify the body of her mother, who died while on holiday.
She said she had "not been in the right frame of mind" and ended up being arrested for drunken behaviour on the beach.
Ms Fielding was handed two fines totalling 420 euros, which she did not pay.
Ms Bardell had previously called on the foreign secretary to intervene in the case and told the Commons she was deeply concerned for her constituent's wellbeing.