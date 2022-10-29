Scotland's papers: Greyhound racing ban and care service fears

Scotland's papers: Greyhound racing ban and care service fearsPublished25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record reports that greyhound racing could be banned if MSPs back an expected recommendation by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission to outlaw the traditional sport.Image caption, Concerns over the influence of private consultants on the Scottish government's new national care service make the front page of The Scotsman. The paper reports that £1.6m has been paid to private advisors on the scheme to date.Image caption, The Herald's front page focuses on the issue of farming pollution. The paper reports that emissions of ammonia into Scotland's air and water jumped by 10% between 2020 and 2021.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports that a suspected overdose victim had his face drawn on as he lay unconscious on a city centre street.Image caption, Politics continues to dominate many front pages with the i reporting Rishi Sunak is facing calls to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman before clearing out the right-wing of the Tory party.Image caption, The Times reports Mr Sunak - who is starting his first weekend as prime minister - is standing by Liz Truss's decision to stop King Charles attending the COP27 climate change summit.Image caption, The looming UK government budget is the focus of The National which warns of a "callous" £50bn spending cuts plan.Image caption, The Royal Navy has launched an investigation into whistleblowers' claims of bullying and sexual harassment of women in the Submarine Service, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. It says the "abhorrent claims" include one woman being punched by male colleagues.Image caption, A suggested amnesty from prosecution for people over the age of 75 who have failed to buy a TV licence is the focus of the Scottish Daily Express front page.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads on boxer Tyson Fury discussing the near-death of his baby daughter and how it inspired his greatest win in the ring.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning that "alarm bells should be ringing" over the methods top universities are using to increase the number of state school pupils.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could see the return of Donald Trump and his tweets which, the paper says, have the ability to "spark utter mayhem"Image caption, A trading standards investigation into a shop selling vapes to a 12-year-old autistic girl makes the front page of the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The opening of a new cancer support centre makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, The Courier leads with a housing developer admitting he is conflicted about his latest project in Perth because his mother is against the plan.Image caption, A squeeze on the finances of Highland Council could force the local authority to shelve plans to build new schools, the Press and Journal reports.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.