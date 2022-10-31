Cricket Scotland investigating 43 racism claims after review
Cricket Scotland has confirmed it is investigating 43 allegations of racism against 27 people.
It is also examining alleged claims of racism made against two clubs and two regional associations.
The move follows an independent review which found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist.
It was commissioned by Sportscotland after a number of allegations were made last year.
In an update on Monday, Cricket Scotland said it had received 77 referrals from 52 unique complaints since the publication of Changing the Boundaries.
Of the complaints, nine are considered to be non-race related.
They have been reviewed as part of an independent process being led by sports law firm Harper MacLeod, race equality charity Sporting Equals and, where appropriate, anti-racism campaign group Running Out Racism.
Gordon Arthur, interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, described the update as "another important step" in terms of the referral process.
He said: "The report was clear in its findings and we are moving forward in making the changes required to make Scottish cricket an exemplar going forward.
"However, we recognise that a more detailed investigation of a number of past issues is a critical part of the process in rebuilding trust, and redressing mistakes of the past.
"Only when referrals have been investigated fully, will we be able to decide what action might be taken in individual circumstances, to bring closure to those involved."
Mr Arthur thanked those who raised complaints and said it was vital the work was carried out "sensitively and diligently".
He added: "I am acutely aware of just how difficult this process has been for everyone involved.
"We want to see positive change in our sport and this process is central to achieving that."
Cricket Scotland confirmed that of the 43 complaints that include allegations of racism:
- 22 involve possible rule breaches that require to be formally investigated
- 17 require further information to be gathered to inform next steps
- Four should result in a constructive outcome or are paused due to ongoing legal process.
In addition there are nine non-race related complaints where there are still important issues to be taken forward relating to workplace culture and HR processes within the organisation.
Two of these complaints have now been closed.
A Scotland cricketer previously said he was told "you should count yourself lucky to be here" when he complained about racism.
Qasim Sheikh claimed he was humiliated and told he was a troublemaker when he tried to raises concerns.
Another former Scotland cricketer, Majid Haq, told how he contemplated suicide after being refused help when suffering with his mental health.
In July the independent review concluded that those who raised issues were ignored or side-lined and a culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression" was allowed to develop.
The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned the day before the publication of the report.
As a result the operation of Cricket Scotland was placed in special measures, which means Sportscotland has effectively taken control until October 2023.