Scotland's papers: Braverman fights for job and courts could shut

Scotland's papers: Braverman fights for job and courts could shutPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of the papers focus on the political pressure piling on Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The Times reports that senior Tories have raised concerns her statement in the House of Commons on Monday - where she warned the UK faces an "invasion" of migrants - could fuel support for far-right extremists. The paper's main image is of a beleaguered-looking Ms Braverman on her way to Parliament.Image caption, The i leads on Ms Braverman's admission that the UK's immigration and asylum system is "broken", despite 12 years of Conservative government. It notes that some cabinet members have started to wonder whether the home secretary is up to the job, as she "fights for her political life" for the second time in a matter of weeks.Image caption, The Metro leads with the revelations that some 4,000 migrants have been crammed into holding centres built for just 1,500 people. It says the report, compiled by HM Prison Service, says many detainees have been forced to sleep on the floor of a converted military base, with some spending up to month at a centre which they should transit through in 24 hours.Image caption, Meanwhile The Telegraph leads with reports of impending tax rises, noting that the prime minster and the chancellor have agreed "tough decisions" must be taken to fill a £50bn budgetary black hole. It says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning a mix of £25bn in tax rises and £25bn in spending cuts. The story is accompanied by an image of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife and their dog standing the steps of Downing Street.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also has warnings of a "painful" Autumn Statement, and says the pensions triple lock - which ensures pension payments rise by whichever is highest out of inflation, average earnings or 2.5% - could be under threat.Image caption, Court buildings in Scotland could be shut and around 200 jobs could be lost as a result of a £30m "fiscal black hole" in the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS), according to The Scotsman. The paper says MSPs have been told cuts to the justice system could result in an increased risk to communities, with progress on the courts backlog returning to pandemic levels within three years.Image caption, The Herald reports that Scottish exports to the EU have dropped by £2.2bn since Brexit according to HM Revenue and Customs data. The paper says this reverses a trend that had seen exports rise by £420m between 2018 and 2019.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with "Britain's worst ever bird flu epidemic", as it says more than 5.5m farmed poultry have died or been culled in the last year.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland accuses MPs of "sweltering" in an overheated Westminster while thousands struggle with spiralling energy costs.Image caption, The results of the Scottish Social Attitudes Survey makes the front page of The National, as it says about 66% of people in Scotland trust the Holyrood government to work in the country's best interests. The survey polled 1043 people across Scotland between last October and March this year.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with claims from a former neighbour of serial killer Peter Tobin, who said he regularly used a wheelbarrow to dump "waste" in a field.Image caption, "Fright night" is the Evening Telegraph's headline after young people set fireworks in the street in Dundee on Halloween. Some reports said cars had been hit as bricks were thrown at them, and that people were jumping on vehicles.Image caption, Hundreds of businesses in Glasgow are at risk of shutting down or selling up as the energy bills and cost of living crisis hits, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Courier leads with a drunk driving case, in which a comedian told a court a woman's screams led him to discover the crash near his home.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with a fatal accident inquiry - it says a father who was working at a quarry in the Highlands was killed when a colleague accidentally touched a joystick.Image caption, Members of a teaching union have threatened to go on strike as a result of frequent violence from pupils, according to the Evening Express.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News carries a warning from the city's transport convener Scott Arthur - he says congestion charging for cars coming into Edinburgh could be on the cards if commuters shun improved bus links.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun leads with ex-Rangers player Ally McCoist being sued by an insurance company after it paid compensation to a victim of a crash involving his son.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.