RMT to escalate ScotRail strike action ahead of Christmas
- Published
Rail workers are to intensify their strike action ahead of Christmas in a pay dispute with ScotRail.
The RMT union has announced plans for a walkout on the day of Scotland's rugby international against Argentina on 19 November and on every Friday and Saturday after that until Christmas.
The union's organiser in Scotland, Mick Hogg, told the BBC action was designed to "focus minds to find a solution".
Scotrail had offered staff a 5% pay uplift with additional add-ons.
The nationalised rail firm said it would have given the lowest paid workers a 7.5% rise but that deal has since been withdrawn after the RMT refused to cancel a strike last Saturday which crippled the network, with a limited service running on only three routes in the central belt.
It was the second one-day strike the RMT has held in the dispute, with the union previously saying it would "seriously consider" an 8.2% increase.