Your pictures of Scotland: 4 November - 11 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 November and 11 November.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

David Hughes
Shipshape: "An oil supply boat approaching Aberdeen Harbour as the sun rises over the North Sea," says David Hughes of this spectacular shot.
Steven Pirie
A warm glow: "My picture of the sunrise at Fraserburgh beach," says Steven Pirie. "I popped down to the beach quickly before going to work and caught this beautiful view."
Dale Harvey
Stag night: "I woke up early for a sunrise hike up Lochnagar," says Dale Harvey. "Noticed stags on the horizon looking over every time I made a noise."
Kath Thomson
"Portobello beach before the rain," says Kath Thomson, on her awe-inspiring early morning dog walk.
Rebecca Nelson
Red Skye in the morning: "South Skye looking on to mainland," says Rebecca Nelson at sunrise.
Mark Deans
Zoom meeting: Mark Deans caught this fox in action on an Aberdeen golf course, perhaps chasing birdies.
Katrina Craig
Shot of gold: "Lucky photographer capturing the rainbow above the Sound of Taransay and Luskentyre, Isle of Harris," says Katrina Craig.
Richard Paton
"I was on Beinn Challuim in very wet dark overcast weather, when for a fleeting moment the clouds parted across Strath Fillan to cast rays of golden sunlight on the distant hillside," says Richard Paton of this atmospheric capture.
Michał Malec
Coo's lick: Highland cattle in the autumn light, from Michał Malec at Pollock Country Park.
Willie Matheson
High standard: "A real treat when a friend took me up round the Aboyne area on a gliding trip," says Willie Matheson. "We were out for an hour and reached 6,000ft so got above the cloud level - highlight of the views was this broken spectre."
David Livingstone
Hello deer: Crossing the road at Port Ellen, Islay, as seen by David Livingstone.
Alan Doyle
Rock star: The Bass Rock off North Berwick looking impressive, courtesy of Alan Doyle.
Bryan Wark
The Calmac ferry Loch Shira passing through a rainbow heading to Cumbrae," says Bryan Wark.
Ravikant Pandey
Special branch: "The autumnal view of Edinburgh as seen from Princes Street Gardens," says Ravikant Pandey.
Dave Stewart
"After hours of waiting I finally caught a kingfisher on one of the Antony Gormley statues on the Water of Leith, Edinburgh," says Dave Stewart.
Alex McGregor
Wave energy: Greyhope Bay, Aberdeen, courtesy of Alex McGregor.
Ewan McCulloch
If the cap fits: "Flyte looking for pheasants over the Angus countryside," says Ewan McCulloch.
Scott Mungin
Track and white: "A photo I took in Glasgow Central Station travelling back to Edinburgh," says Scott Mungin.
Sam Hayles
Red alert: "I took this photo near Spittal of Glenshee," says Sam Hayles. "Great pose!"
Gordon Bain
The calm before the storm: The scene at Clachtoll beach, from Gordon Bain.
Ian Brownlee
It went completely over his head: "King of the Glen, Hamish the cocker spaniel, exploring Glen Affric, unaware of why his owner is excited by the rainbow," says Ian Brownlee.
Franca Gielen
Quiet reflection: "Recently I travelled around the UK for two months - I was amazed by Scotland," says Franca Gielen from The Netherlands. "My first place in the Highlands was in a hostel, near Loch Ossian. I wanted to convey the peace and calmness of the water and the surroundings."
Jacki Gordon
The fox and the hound: The community mural at Netherholm, Glasgow, from Jacki Gordon.
Graham Kirby
Peak viewing: "This was taken on Buachaille Etive Beag," says Graham Kirby.
Tony Reed
Peek-a-coo: "This is the undoubted Lord of Kerrera," says Tony Reed. "Taken from a bit too close for comfort!"
Kate Hookham
Fish supper: Kate Hookham from Dunblane spotted this hungry seal during a work trip to Shetland.
Peter Murchie
A Brocken spectre on the ridge between Sgùrr Breac and A' Chailleach not far from Ullapool, taken by Peter Murchie.
Alli Campbell
"I took this photo of Effie, our Scottish Terrier, near to Loch Roag, Breasclete, Lewis," says Alli Campbell of this magnificent-looking little dog.
Jan Land
Photo mount: "Took this snap while riding my horse Remy above Strathblane - he was keeping a wary eye on the Heilan Coo," says Jan Land.
Anne Patterson
The end of the rainbow: "Atmospheric day travelling through Torridon and this rainbow created a stunning picture", says Anne Patterson, with it appearing to end on some houses, for an architectural delight.
Rosa Fiorillo
Light and shade: "The approaching storm while I was waiting for dolphins to show up that never did," says Rosa Fiorillo at Chanonry Point. "I love doom and gloom in the sky, and this day was not disappointing."
Catriona Mcleod
Top (and bottom) cat: "Our British Shorthair kittens Ruffus and Edith enjoying the comfort of their cat basket," says Catriona Mcleod in Prestonpans.
Craig Swan
Ploughman's hunch: "Collieston farmer has half of his field neatly ploughed, just the other half to do," suspects Craig Swan.
Donald Lyall
View finders: "Emma and Zoe the border collie surveying the landscape at Lochcarron, Wester Ross.," says dad Donald Lyall.
Trish McGrattan
Am I nut getting in? "My back garden door in Glenrothes," says Trish McGrattan. "I think the baby squirrel was saying 'please let me in, I know you have monkey nuts'!"
Natalie Gallan
Give us a wave: "Crashing into the weekend at Aberdeen beach," says Natalie Gallan.
Bruce Carrington
The last post: A "remarkable" knitted tribute to commemorate Remembrance Day, says Bruce Carrington in Kelso of this first class poppy display.
Sam Bilner
Light entertainment: The Plockton fireworks, courtesy of Sam Bilner.
Yvonne Henderson
Not to be mist: "Bonfire night at the South Inch in Perth," says Yvonne Henderson.
Callum Malone
Having a blast: The fireworks display in Dumfries. from Callum Malone.
Mary Thorpe
Burning bright: "Bonfire from Lamlash Green, Arran," says Mary Thorpe.
Stuart Batchelor
Heroic effort: "A picture I took just outside Doune at the memorial to Sir David Stirling, founder of the SAS," says Stuart Batchelor. "After thoroughly enjoying the BBC series Rogue Heroes I thought I'd stop off on my way back home to Dunblane. Even managed to catch the remnants of a squadron of Barnacle Geese in the background in the late afternoon light."
Avril Lamont
Rising standard: "This picture was taken as the moon rose near Oban," says Avril Lamont of her out of this world shot to round off this week's gallery.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics