Scotland's papers: 'Night of shame' and cheap air travel for islands

Scotland's papers: 'Night of shame' and cheap air travel for islandsPublished20 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, "Night of shame" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News as it reports on bonfire night unrest in the capital. The paper reports on violence erupting in the city on Saturday, saying several police officers were hurt after being pelted with petrol bombs.Image caption, The Metro takes a similar stand, reporting that scores of youths "ran riot". Police have warned they will track down the bonfire night thugs after passers-by had fireworks thrown at them. There were 12 arrests after 483 incidents across Scotland.Image caption, The fireworks "mayhem" must stop, says the Daily Record. It pictures a burnt-out car in Dundee after 5 November incidents and reports that two police officers were taken to hospital after having their car windows smashed with bricks.Image caption, A Herald exclusive says a government agency has proposed cheaper flights for Scotland's islanders, as a way to ease pressure on ferries. The story reports that Highlands and Islands Enterprise has indicated that air routes could help take the strain in supporting communities hit by constant service disruption.Image caption, The potential nurses' strike is the front page for the i newspaper, saying that planned action ahead of Christmas could be the biggest in the occupation's history. The paper reports that around 300,000 nurses are thought to have voted in favour of industrial action, which will trigger the postponement of non-urgent operations and extend waits for A&E.Image caption, As COP27 begins in Egypt, The Scotsman leads with a climate change story. It reports that the last eight years are set to be the hottest on record. The warning comes from the United Nations.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Britain has opened the door to paying "climate change reparations" to developing countries by supporting talks on the issue. It also says a number of nations are pushing for compensation from richer countries responsible for most of the world's pollution.Image caption, The Times focuses on Treasury plans ahead of the autumn statement. It says the government is in line to spend almost half of the foreign aid budget in Britain as it grapples with the arrival of migrants in small boats and the Ukraine crisis.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express calls on the first minister to halt plans for cuts to police budgets in the wake of the weekend bonfire night disturbances and violence. The headline asks her to cancel cuts or "lose control of our streets".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with "outrage" over prisoners being given mobile phones behind bars. The scheme was brought in during the pandemic in 2020 but has been left "open-ended" meaning new prisoners will continue to be offered the phones, it reports.Image caption, The National says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of “slamming the door” shut on an independence referendum in a "disastrous" TV interview.Image caption, Perth MP Pete Wishart condemns "sinister" pro-independence bonfires which saw copies of the Act of Union burned. Several incidents happened across Scotland on 5 November and the MP called it "incredibly irresponsible" and "counterproductive".Image caption, The Evening Express lead with a probe into an Aberdeen nursery which took 25 minutes to raise the alarm after discovering a toddler was missing. The nursery put a three-year-old at "serious risk of harm" after failing to notice he had gone missing, an investigation has found.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph's top story is about an accused man who left his bail papers at a crime scene, allowing him to be identified.Image caption, A Highland League football team saved a puppy from being killed on the A96 on their way home from a game, says the P&J. Turriff United stopped their bus when they saw the dog dashing into the path of oncoming traffic. The team's manager and coach rescued Foxy, a Pomeranian -pug crossbreed.Image caption, A woman's weight loss journey makes the lead story in the Glasgow Times.Image caption, Disapproval from PM Rishi Sunak for Matt Hancock's trip to the jungle is the Scottish Sun's front page. Mr Hancock is "letting down voters" with his I'm A Celebrity appearance, the prime minister tells the paper. The PM says he was "very disappointed" by the former Tory health secretary's move.Image caption, And the Daily Star's front page also takes aim at Matt Hancock, reporting claims he had his contract on another reality TV show - Celebrity SAS - changed so he could appear in the I'm A Celebrity....! jungle and secure a £400,000 fee.